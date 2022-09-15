Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being seated in the 14th-row for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London after he did not receive an invite to the ceremony in London, attended by world leaders and royals.Writing on Truth Social on Monday night, the former president wrote: “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” He continued by calling other nations represented at the event “Third World countries”.Mr Trump had earlier attacked FBI agents for allegedly ruining his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago during the execution of a search warrant last month, as he returned to...
Trump Is Making Love to QAnon and We Should All Be Terrified
I didn’t think it was possible, but Donald Trump is more dangerous than ever.Last week, he warned America that if he’s indicted, we would face “problems... the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen.” For a man who already incited one violent riot over his defeat in the 2020 election, a veiled threat of violence (nice democracy there—if you can keep it!) cannot be dismissed as a mere toothless bluff.But it gets (arguably) worse: Trump has gone full QAnon.Last Tuesday, Trump reposted a picture of himself on his social media platform Truth Social wearing a Q pin with the words...
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
New York spent $250M on ventilators, X-ray machines to fight Covid that went unused
New York is paying National Guard officers to manage its ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it?
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Diana B. Carlin is a retired communication professor and author of political communication books and articles. She is a proud second-generation American from southeast Kansas. When […] The post This early-1900s law revoked married women’s citizenship. Why don’t Kansans learn about it? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says
WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
