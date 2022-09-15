Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
Beavers To Face Denver on Tuesday
THE GAME: The Oregon State men's soccer team hits the road this week to take on Denver. The contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday. FOLLOW ALONG: Tuesday's match will air on Altitude in the Denver region. Links to the live stream as well as live stats will be available at OSUBeavers.com.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Falls in Tulane Invite Opener
NEW ORLEANS – — Izzi Szulczewski lead the Beaver volleyball squad with a double-double performance, but it was not enough as Oregon State was defeated in straight sets (25-18, 27-25, 25-22) by LSU on Friday night at Fogelman Arena. Szulczewski lead the way both offensively and defensive for...
osubeavers.com
Ballioglu and Szulczewski Power Beavers Over Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – The combination of Nursena Ballioglu and Izzi Szulczewski were too much for Tulane to overcome, as the Oregon State volleyball team picked up a 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25) victory to close nonconference action on Saturday morning at Fogelman Arena. "Today, was a battle," said head...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Dominate Ash Creek Invitational
MONMOUTH – Teaghan Knox won her first collegiate race and led four Oregon State runners in the top 10 as the Beavers won the Ask Creek Invitational. Eight of the nine Beavs running made their collegiate debuts on Friday and OSU had seven runners under 19 minutes and eight top-35 individual finishes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
osubeavers.com
KC Ibekwe Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Program
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Friday the addition of KC Ibekwe, who signed an athletics aid agreement to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2022-23 season. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10 post, joins the Beavers as a freshman out of Canada,...
osubeavers.com
Leyba Promoted to Associate Head Coach
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Eric Leyba has been elevated to the position of associate head coach for the 2023 season, Oregon State head coach Laura Berg announced Friday. "I'm really excited about this promotion," said Berg. "Coach Leyba has done an incredible job with the hitters and the infield. He deserves this promotion."
Comments / 0