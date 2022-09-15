National Night Out is set for Oct. 4, and Lampasas County communities will be hosting local events after last year’s hiatus. Lometa and Copperas Cove both celebrated National Night Out last October, but the event was not held in the city of Lampasas due to a concern about rising COVID-19 cases. Kempner also canceled its 2021 event, but city officials cited a lack of funds as the cause. …

