In the unpredictable world of hot air ballooning, you have to stay sharp to stay afloat. Pilot Skip Howes, from Colorado Springs, says that’s part of the allure. He’s been flying for more than 25 years and was in Snowmass Village on Friday with his balloon, called “Wildfire,” for the annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.

SNOWMASS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO