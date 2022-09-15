Read full article on original website
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
According to the NFL’s Personnel Notice sent out today, Friday 9/16, the Cleveland Browns brought in five players for tryouts. Defensive tackle Khalil Davis is among the most popular of the names, as he was a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The four other names brought...
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
