Giants' Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 RB after Week 1 of season

By Zac Wassink
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The stock associated with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seemingly hasn't been this high since the fall of 2019.

Barkley earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries with six catches for 30 yards in a Week 1 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. Following that result, ESPN's Jordan Raanan confidently declared that the version of Barkley who won Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 is "back."

Former All-Pro running back and current NFL Media member Maurice Jones-Drew went one step further and put Barkley atop his power rankings for ball-carriers heading into Week 2.

"Despite never having the lead until the final minute, this pesky New York team hung around and chipped away at Tennessee's lead in the second half, thanks in large part to Barkley's 12-carry, 122-yard effort over the final two quarters," Jones-Drew pointed out. Jones-Drew also noted how Barkley found the end zone for the game's pivotal two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining in regulation:

"Barkley outshined Tennessee's two-time rushing champion, Derrick Henry, doubling Henry's output and outgaining him by more than five yards per carry. What's even more impressive is Barkley did it behind an awful offensive line, which earned Pro Football Focus' lowest run-blocking grade (48.5) in Week 1," Jones-Drew continued.

Jones-Drew also said that Barkley's 123 rushing yards after contact was a league-best for the season's first week.

The 1-0 Giants host the 0-1 Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium this Sunday. Carolina allowed 217 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry in a loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday.

