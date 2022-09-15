ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Bundy paid $4,000 in campaign funds to his criminal defense attorney’s firm

A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise, is part of the public report on the Secretary of State’s website. Attorney Seth Diviney, who represented Bundy in the pending criminal case until Wednesday, works at the law firm. It isn’t clear what the payment was for; the finance report listed the $4,000 payment to the firm as a “general operational expense.”
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
Governor Names Wyoming Innovation Partnership Executive Director

Governor Mark Gordon has announced Lauren Schoenfeld has been selected to serve as the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) Executive Director. Governor Gordon launched WIP to develop a resilient workforce and further focus Wyoming’s economic development efforts. The innovative collaboration brings the state’s higher education institutions and Community College Commission together with industry leaders and Executive branch agencies, including the Department of Workforce Services, the Wyoming Business Council and the Governor’s Office.
Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This

Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
