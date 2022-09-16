Read full article on original website
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
UAB Leadership and Service Council leads school community in ‘Into the Streets’ day of service.
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Leadership and Service Council hit the streets of Birmingham with their school community for a day of service they call ‘Into the Streets’. Volunteers tell CBS42, students, faculty, and staff gather twice a year for the ‘Into the Streets’ Day of service where they dedicate time to serve and […]
wvtm13.com
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
Journalist Joy-Ann Reid to moderate two panels at Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham
Journalist and MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid will join the Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham this weekend to moderate two panels: one about the history of Black girls in the civil rights movement and another about Black girls and personal development. The Black Girls Dream Conference, which kicked off...
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
birminghamtimes.com
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
Memoir Explores ‘Being Black but Growing Up White’ After the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing
Lisa McNair’s name was tied to Birmingham’s history from the moment she was born. “I was born almost exactly a year after [Denise] was killed, and so I was kind of a miracle baby,” she said. McNair’s sister, 11-year-old Carol “Denise” McNair, was the youngest of four...
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Village Living
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Cory Pettway, 1,000 Black Men Deep Walk
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
Authorities ID 73-year-old man killed in Birmingham house fire
A man who died last week in a Birmingham house fire has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Otis Cauthen Jr. He was 73. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 8:07 p.m. Thursday to a fire in the 900 block...
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
