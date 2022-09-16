Read full article on original website
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Jenice Fountain, Margins/Yellowhammer Fund
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Clarence Muhammad, Birmingham Black Economic Alliance
Journalist Joy-Ann Reid to moderate two panels at Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham
Journalist and MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid will join the Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham this weekend to moderate two panels: one about the history of Black girls in the civil rights movement and another about Black girls and personal development. The Black Girls Dream Conference, which kicked off...
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Shauntice Allen, Greater-Birmingham Alliance to Stop Pollution (GASP)
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
birminghamtimes.com
EmpowerED’s Steps Toward Educational Excellence in Birmingham
I have the privilege each week to stand before a physical and virtual audience to deliver timeless words of hope, faith, and perseverance that are designed to inspire listeners to press on and live their best lives in spite of the challenges that lay ahead. It is my hope that...
Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts
The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
UAB Leadership and Service Council leads school community in ‘Into the Streets’ day of service.
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Leadership and Service Council hit the streets of Birmingham with their school community for a day of service they call ‘Into the Streets’. Volunteers tell CBS42, students, faculty, and staff gather twice a year for the ‘Into the Streets’ Day of service where they dedicate time to serve and […]
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Frank Matthews: Founder, Outcast Voters League
birminghamtimes.com
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
Bham Now
Make Birmingham better with the Academy of Civic Engagement—apply by Oct. 5
Birmingham residents, wish you could have more of a say on issues like trash pickup, public safety or neighborhood revitalization? The City’s Division of Racial Equality and Social Justice has put together just the program for you. It’s called Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) and if you’re 16+ and live in the city, you’re invited to apply by October 5. Keep reading for all the details.
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wvtm13.com
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
wbrc.com
BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week. In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.
birminghamtimes.com
Judge U.W. Clemon: From Bench to a Focus of Red Mountain Theatre Human Rights Festival
For the fifth year in a row, Red Mountain Theatre will present the Human Rights New Works Festival September 23-25. Over the course of the festival, Alabama- focused theatrical works will take the stage at RMT’s downtown arts campus. Each of the works explores a facet of our complex modern world by bringing a human story to the forefront.
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
Sarah Collins, ‘fifth little girl’ of 16th Street church bombing, reunites with nurse who treated her in 1963
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse.
