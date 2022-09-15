Read full article on original website
Jacque Trosper
2d ago
What do they expect people to do???? Especially those with cancer. A person can only take so much pain.
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
EverydayHealth.com
New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal
Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction
The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
cdc.gov
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
To help firefighters prevent overdose deaths, make treatment more available
American fire and EMS personnel are on the front lines of combatting the overdose crisis, helping to save thousands of lives every year. In fact, nearly two-thirds of all firefighter rescues aren’t for fires but for medical emergencies , many of them drug overdoses. Firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are routinely trained to administer naloxone — a medication that reverses an overdose. Naloxone administration through firefighter rescues has proven to be lifesaving, and firefighters have successfully reversed 82 percent of overdoses they encounter. Overdose prevention is one of many ways we can give people another chance at finding recovery.
msn.com
Blood clots: Popular over-the-counter painkiller found to 'double' the risk of clotting
Blood clots stem the bleeding from an injury or cut so their formation is essential. However, not all blood clots are here to help - some can prove life-threatening. This type of blood clot can block crucial arteries, thereby hiking the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Worryingly, research...
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
psychologytoday.com
Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs
Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
MedicalXpress
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
AboutLawsuits.com
Problems with Gabapentin Misuse are a Sign of Improper Prescribing: Report
Overdose deaths linked to the epilepsy drug gabapentin have increased in recent years, often involving combined use with opioid pain medications, according to the findings of a new report that suggests the problems with gabapentin must be addressed by more diligent prescribing practices. Gabapentin is a prescription medication commonly used...
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
A nurse who checks moles for cancer says to follow the 'ugly duckling' rule to spot dangerous ones. Here's how.
If you have a mole that looks different to others, that's the "ugly duckling" to get checked out for melanoma — the most serious type of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
