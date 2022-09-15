ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacque Trosper
2d ago

What do they expect people to do???? Especially those with cancer. A person can only take so much pain.

KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal

Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction

The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
MENTAL HEALTH
cdc.gov

Opioid Use Disorder

Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
HEALTH
The Hill

To help firefighters prevent overdose deaths, make treatment more available

American fire and EMS personnel are on the front lines of combatting the overdose crisis, helping to save thousands of lives every year. In fact, nearly two-thirds of all firefighter rescues aren’t for fires but for medical emergencies , many of them drug overdoses. Firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are routinely trained to administer naloxone — a medication that reverses an overdose. Naloxone administration through firefighter rescues has proven to be lifesaving, and firefighters have successfully reversed 82 percent of overdoses they encounter. Overdose prevention is one of many ways we can give people another chance at finding recovery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pewtrusts.org

Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?

Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply

Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
MedicalXpress

Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain

Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
AboutLawsuits.com

Problems with Gabapentin Misuse are a Sign of Improper Prescribing: Report

Overdose deaths linked to the epilepsy drug gabapentin have increased in recent years, often involving combined use with opioid pain medications, according to the findings of a new report that suggests the problems with gabapentin must be addressed by more diligent prescribing practices. Gabapentin is a prescription medication commonly used...
PHARMACEUTICALS
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
