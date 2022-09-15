ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

mypaperonline.com

Church Thrift Store Offers Heavenly Treasures

“You just have to hit it right, and you could walk out with the bargain of your life,” said Marilyn Crofton of East Hanover. Crofton is one of the volunteers at the Heavenly Treasures Thrift Store, which is run by the First Presbyterian Church of East Hanover (14 Hanover Avenue, East Hanover). Open on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, the store offers a variety of items from Lenox to jewelry to housewares and more. It is located directly across the street from the church at the back of the parking lot. Recently, Crofton shared some information about the store.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
morristowngreen.com

A jazzy proposal, at the Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival

Saturday’s Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival had many highlights, with five superb acts and weather to match. But a pair of spectators stole the show. Hundreds on the Morristown Green cheered when Luis Reyes popped the question to Olivia Maxwell after Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland Band concluded its set.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Newark Porchfest Scheduled for Saturday

(NEWARK, NJ) -- On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Newark Porchfest takes place in the Forest Hill Historic District of Newark. This is a free, family-friendly celebration of the arts with music of all genres, art, dance, food, and activities for children. The rain date is Sunday, September 25. Over 100...
NEWARK, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

FestiFall returns to Westfield this September

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with OceanFirst Bank has announced the 31st annual FestiFall in downtown Westfield, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event this year will be in the same location as Spring Fling was, on Central Avenue running from East Broad Street to North Avenue; it will include the parking lot across from the post office, as well as a section of Lenox Avenue. The event will have many food and merchandise vendors. There will be rides and activities for kids throughout the event. New to FestiFall this year will be a beer and wine cafe on Lenox Avenue. A DJ will be providing the entertainment. Admission is free.
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

Tommy Chong Hosts This 420 Friendly Event in Edison, NJ

Since marijuana has been legalized in New Jersey, there have been a lot of events like this one happening right in our area. This weekend, a huge celebrity is coming to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey and you can probably take a good guess who it could be.
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
NEWARK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJ

One of the two broken windows on Lauren D'Amelio's car after it was broken into at CVS in Brick, NJ.(@lauren_damelio/Insatgram) The ultimate tragedy struck yesterday in the parking lot of the CVS in Brick, New Jersey. Celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio was running errands on Friday afternoon between CVS and TD Bank, both stops are a short distance from each other. After finishing up at the bank, she ran into the CVS. She hadn’t been in the store for more than a few minutes before a woman ran into the store saying, “a car just got broken into.”
BRICK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Construction Underway at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark, New Jersey

Construction has broken ground at 50 Sussex Avenue, a forthcoming rental property in Downtown Newark, New Jersey. From developers Tona Development and KS Group, the 203-unit property will top out at 150 feet or 15 stories above ground. Designed by INOA Architecture, a New York City-based studio led by architect...
NEWARK, NJ

