WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with OceanFirst Bank has announced the 31st annual FestiFall in downtown Westfield, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event this year will be in the same location as Spring Fling was, on Central Avenue running from East Broad Street to North Avenue; it will include the parking lot across from the post office, as well as a section of Lenox Avenue. The event will have many food and merchandise vendors. There will be rides and activities for kids throughout the event. New to FestiFall this year will be a beer and wine cafe on Lenox Avenue. A DJ will be providing the entertainment. Admission is free.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO