I was in my first semester of teaching college students when I quickly learned how helpless some of my students were. Some showed up to class in clearly dirty clothing. As I prepared for starting class, I would overhear the students chatting. Each semester, I had students who admitted, embarrassed-not-embarrassed, that they hadn’t washed their laundry in weeks. They were waiting to head home for an upcoming long weekend or holiday break — that’s when their parents could handle their adult child’s mountain of dirty hoodies. This wasn’t the only issue some of my 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old students had. Some...

