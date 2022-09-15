Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep
Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
News4Jax.com
National Grandparents Day: Grandma and grandpa matter
National Grandparents Day was on Sept. 11 and 72 percent of grandparents say that being a grandparent is the single most important and satisfying thing in their life, according to the American Grandparents Association. The bond between a grandparent and a grandchild is a special one. Now, research is showing...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up
Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pethelpful.com
Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best
Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
Young country diary: There are butterflies walking all over me!
I never believed it would happen, but a butterfly landed on my hand. To my surprise, not just once, but several times. Since our garden is filled with butterfly bushes (buddleia), we have tons of butterflies feasting on their nectar-filled flowers. That’s why I had the idea to stay absolutely...
I forgot how to laugh because of 'mom stress'
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Hanging out on the couch with my husband and daughter the other day, I realized something.
pethelpful.com
Senior Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without His Parents Watching Him Has Us Totally in Love
Oh, the things our dogs do! Some make total sense while others are completely unexplained, but we wouldn't have it any other way. Every pup's unique personality is what makes them who they are, after all!. For Mav, a rescued senior pup who goes by @mavvy_boy on TikTok, meal time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fiction: Arabella's Quilt. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Why Chores Should Be an Essential Part of Raising Kids
I was in my first semester of teaching college students when I quickly learned how helpless some of my students were. Some showed up to class in clearly dirty clothing. As I prepared for starting class, I would overhear the students chatting. Each semester, I had students who admitted, embarrassed-not-embarrassed, that they hadn’t washed their laundry in weeks. They were waiting to head home for an upcoming long weekend or holiday break — that’s when their parents could handle their adult child’s mountain of dirty hoodies. This wasn’t the only issue some of my 18-, 19-, and 20-year-old students had. Some...
KIDS・
Upworthy
Family goes on world tour to create 'visual memories' before the children lose their eyesight
Childhood memories matter and most parents try to create sweet ones for their children. A couple from Canada is going above and beyond. That's because three of their children have been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, an uncommon hereditary disorder that causes vision loss or decline over time, according to CNN.
KIDS・
pethelpful.com
Cockapoo's Precious Obsession With Her Grandparents Is the Timeline Cleanse We All Need
Grandparents usually have a special bond with their grandchildren. Grandparents have an unofficial job to spoil their grandchildren and let them get away with much more than their parents do. Additionally, this dynamic is not limited to human children. Many dogs have very special bonds with their grandparents for the same reasons, just like this pup does with her grandma and grandpa.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Cow 'Exploring Her World' for the First Time Is a Thing of Beauty
Everyone loves a rescue story with a happy ending, whether it features a dog, a cat, or a farm animal like Love and her bovine family. The aptly-named baby cow is in the loving hands of The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Tennessee, where she'll spend her days grazing, resting, and starring in TikTok videos like this one.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
You Can Get A Ride-On Forklift For Your Kids That Actually Picks Stuff Up
This is the cutest ride-on especially for kids who love construction!. Remember that pedal-powered forklift we told you about years ago? Well, looks like it got an upgrade!. You can now get your kids a ride-on forklift that actually picks stuff up and get this – runs on a 12V 7 AH battery meaning your kids don’t have to pedal!
1951 Car Wash Beauty Pageant Shows How Much We’ve Changed
Times were certainly different back then. Confession time: I wasn’t alive in 1951. I know that’s probably going to shock a lot of you, but I’ve only been told how things were back then. That and I’ve read a lot of books from the time period and watched films, including documentaries. From what I understand, having a beauty pageant with swimsuit-clad young ladies at a car wash/gas station/service center wasn’t a common practice. In fact, it was likely viewed by many Americans as at least a little scandalous.
Loving our parents through simple ways at home
My mother walking our youngest pup, Jackie.Photo by the author. I begrudgingly moved back in with my parents in 2019 after more than 10 years of living by myself, working in Makati City, the Philippines’ business district, and living an independent life. I was in my 30s, single, and felt I should be living alone. But due to personal circumstances, I swallowed my pride and went home.
pethelpful.com
Video of Parrot Who Absolutely Loves the Rain Is So Full of Happiness
Even though sun is the typical symbol of happiness, some are just happier in the rain. We get it! And so does Pumpkin, one talkative parrot who loves wet weather almost as much as he loves his mama. The adorable moment was posted on his TikTok account, @pumpkinalexander8, and we can't get enough!
Comments / 0