birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Jenice Fountain, Margins/Yellowhammer Fund
birminghamtimes.com
EmpowerED’s Steps Toward Educational Excellence in Birmingham
I have the privilege each week to stand before a physical and virtual audience to deliver timeless words of hope, faith, and perseverance that are designed to inspire listeners to press on and live their best lives in spite of the challenges that lay ahead. It is my hope that...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts
The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Eric Hall, Black Lives Matter Birmingham
Journalist Joy-Ann Reid to moderate two panels at Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham
Journalist and MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid will join the Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham this weekend to moderate two panels: one about the history of Black girls in the civil rights movement and another about Black girls and personal development. The Black Girls Dream Conference, which kicked off...
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Cory Pettway, 1,000 Black Men Deep Walk
birminghamtimes.com
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism
This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
wvtm13.com
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
U.S. Steel used convict labor in Birmingham. Has it reckoned with its past?
A century ago Alabama was among the states that made heavy use of convict leasing. Under this system, the state leased prisoners to businesses as laborers, particularly in coal mines. Many Black men were arrested on minor or false charges to keep that stream of cheap labor flowing. The investigative...
Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble
This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
