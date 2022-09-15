ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Jenice Fountain, Margins/Yellowhammer Fund

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

EmpowerED’s Steps Toward Educational Excellence in Birmingham

I have the privilege each week to stand before a physical and virtual audience to deliver timeless words of hope, faith, and perseverance that are designed to inspire listeners to press on and live their best lives in spite of the challenges that lay ahead. It is my hope that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham

Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
AL.com

Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts

The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Eric Hall, Black Lives Matter Birmingham

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Activist#Birmingham Times#African American
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Cory Pettway, 1,000 Black Men Deep Walk

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire

Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
AL.com

Johnson: Want to reduce crime? Invest in re-entry program that’s building people, lowering recidivism

This is an opinion column. This is the flip side, the uplifting Ying to the horrific Yang that angers us all: the senseless shootings, illogical deaths, maniacal wounding and killing of innocents, of people simply trying to live. Of children. Children robbed of their future. Children wondering, why did they shoot me? Because, dear child, folks are resolving their beefs—over money, over a man or woman, over revenge, over ego, over whatever—with guns.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Village Living

Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace

When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy