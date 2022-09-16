Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Jackson Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - Let’s check out the Play of the Week for this Football Friday Night -- fourth quarter with Jackson trailing Wheelersburg 12-7. Jackson quarterback Jacob Winters completes the pass to running back Cade Wolford, who outruns the defense all the way to the endzone, giving the Ironmen their first lead of the night.
“Salva Strong,” Bellaire Big Reds beat Cambridge
(WTRF)–The 1-3 Bellaire Big Reds hit the road to take on the 3-1 Cambridge Bobcats. It was military appreciation night for Cambridge. The Bellaire Big Reds came charging out waving flags that read, “Salva Strong,” in support of their teammate who is battling his fight against Leukemia. At halftime the Big Reds lead 12-7. […]
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Two Ohio adults wanted after child found in cage, another holding drug pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office. HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
Two people killed in crash in Monroe County, Ohio
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County that resulted in the deaths of two people on State Route 78 near milepost 23 in Adams Township. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at approximately 5:13 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt entered State Route 78 westbound from State Route […]
sciotopost.com
Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend
ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 5: The bloody shoe print in George Wagner IV’s trial is finally introduced
WAVERLY, Ohio — On the fifth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County, the so-called “smoking gun” was finally introduced: a bloody shoeprint at one of the crime scenes. Friday the jury only heard from one witness who was an Ohio BCI agent who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOUB
Nelsonville poised to collect more than $683,000 following long investigation
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The city of Nelsonville discovered it is owed more than $683,000, and this week the City Council approved a plan to get that money. This followed months of investigation by the city’s auditor into a large sum of money set aside for the city by Betty Johnson, a longtime resident who died in December 2007.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person airlifted following a serious crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash along route 159 near Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. this evening. One person, officials said, suffered serious injuries and was transported by...
Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested at Chillicothe Mcdonalds After Waving Gun in Drive Thru
Chillicothe – A man was arrested and charged with Aggravated menacing after a road rage incident ended in the local fast food establishment. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 17, 2022, Police responded to 1067 N. Bridge St. (McDonalds) in reference to a. disturbance in the drive-thru.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has been reported in Circleville around 1 pm on Sunday. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have collided in the area of the Ohio market located at 357 East Ohio street. A crash occurred between a 2008 Silver Chevy and a 2012 Silver Chrysler.
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
ycitynews.com
One transported from crash Wednesday
A crash along US-22 near the South Branch of the Muskingum County Library had three lanes of traffic closed for most of the early afternoon Wednesday. According to a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man driving a black SUV struck a parked semi-truck that was off the roadway, causing damage to the front of his vehicle.
ohio.org
Take a Day Trip to Marietta
Marietta is a charming town located at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers. With a rich history dating back centuries, Marietta is full of interesting museums and historical sites. Downtown Marietta is home to a variety of local shops and restaurants, making it the perfect place to spend a day exploring. And no visit to Marietta would be complete without taking a scenic riverboat ride down the Ohio River.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Sheriff Goes in Wild Chase That Ends with Suspect Crashing into Deputy Vehicle
HOCKING – On Friday, September 16th, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report of a burglary which occurred at a residence on State Route 595. Several items were taken from taken from the residence, including a firearm and checks.A short time later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a local bank, who stated an individual was trying to cash one of the stolen checks. The caller was able to provide a description of the male along with the vehicle he was driving.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
WLWT 5
Pike County trial: Murder victim Kenneth Rhoden's family members give chilling testimony
WAVERLY, Ohio — Donald Stone, 50, turned to a box of tissues to help keep his composure during another day of chilling testimony in George Wagner's murder trial. "Do you recognize that photo?" prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Stone. "Yes," said Stone, Kenneth Rhoden's cousin. "And can you tell us...
Comments / 0