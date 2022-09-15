Read full article on original website
The History of the Pinehurst Inns
Village greens were frequently integrated into the landscape designs of small towns across New England in the 1800s. Often thought of as “the front porch” to a town, they provided space for congregation, recreation and conversation, sometimes with a pond for livestock watering. Thus, it’s no wonder that the Bostonian who conceived and built Pinehurst in the mid-1890s directed his landscape architect to weave a large oval into the village design.
Weekend in the Sandhills
The Sandhills of North Carolina is a special place bustling with things to see and do. On any given weekend, you can find live music, concerts, plays, art exhibits, festivals, fairs, car shows, and so much more! Take a look at some of the many things to do in the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area this weekend:
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
9 must-do fall activities in and around Raleigh
We can already hear our sweaters and flannels begging to be released from the closet, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple pickingApple picking season is in full swing in the Carolinas. Here are some spots worth the drive from Raleigh.Grandad's Apples: This Hendersonville orchard has 30 different varieties of apples, plus apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies, a bakery and family activities. Hours: Open 8am-6pm daily (bakery closes at 5pm)Address: 2951 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville (4 hours from Raleigh)Sky Top Orchard: Make a day trip...
Jets, brackets and bow ties at Rockingham Dragway for Super Chevy Show
ROCKINGHAM — The Larsen Motorsports jet dragsters are poised to apply an exclamation point to the largest all-Chevy show in the Carolinas Sept. 17-18 when Rockingham Dragway once again plays host to the Innovation Performance Technologies Super Chevy Show series presented by the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority. The...
FESTIVAL D’AVION CELEBRATES FOURTH YEAR OVER HALLOWEEN WEEKEND
CARTHAGE, NC (SEPTEMBER 16, 2022) – Kids 12-and-under will be admitted free with a paying adult over Halloween weekend, Oct. 28-29 at the fourth annual Festival D’Avion, with tickets now available to the celebration of Freedom and Flight at the Moore County Airport in Carthage. Admission to the...
Where to Eat Greek Food in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, has a rich history as one of the oldest established cities in the United States, dating back to the 1700s! It is named for the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, and it is home to adventurous people who love to explore many areas of life, including the outdoors and food!
Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs
MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
Duke battles NC A&T in college football action
Check out photos from the Aggies against the Blue Devils in Durham, NC, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to an already booming Raleigh shopping area
With the new Chick-fil-A will likely come lots more traffic. Here’s a snapshot of that area (with some suggestions for other places to eat and shop there).
North Carolina Woman 'Trying Not To Cry' After Winning 'Mystery' Prize
"I'm just so happy I can't even believe it," said the lucky winner.
Raleigh Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Raleigh features some of the most rib-sticking, biscuit-sopping, finger-licking southern cooking anywhere in the United States. From craft kitchen creations to the homiest of down-to-earth Southern cooking, Raleigh restaurants deliver on breakfast and then some. American breakfast is taking new turns as the culinary world explores. Coffeeshops craft artisanal breakfast...
Where to Get Delicious Steak in Raleigh
Steak lovers are in for a treat in Raleigh. Whether local or visiting, you’ll find the city has plenty of amazing steakhouses and restaurants. From fine dining to local hot spots, we found great steaks and dining all around town. Which one should you choose?. Check out my list...
3 NC college students win free tuition in game-day poster contest at Appalachian State University
Just one student was supposed to be chosen but App State officials surprised everyone by announcing three students with posters won.
Lottery player plans to help family with six-figure NC prize. ‘I’m trying not to cry’
A woman’s $5 scratch-off ticket turned into a six-figure jackpot, lottery officials say.
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
North Carolina Community Raises More Than $31,000 For Beloved Harris Teeter Bagger
In the 23 years he worked as a bagger at the Harris Teeter in Raleigh's Glenwood Village, Tim McCloud made an indelible mark on the neighborhood. For Julie Caviness, he was her part-time therapist. "He's just incredible. He's legendary here, I don't think he even knows it, that's what makes...
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
