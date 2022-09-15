Read full article on original website
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
clovisroundup.com
Buchanan Bears Alumni takes on Clovis West Golden Eagles Alumni
Recently, an email was sent to the Editor at Clovis Roundup calling for further members of the Buchanan Graduating Class of 2002 to come forward. The Graduating Class is having a 20-Year High School Reunion on Saturday October 1st at the Grand Ballroom in downtown Fresno. Buchanan’s Class of 2002...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Bullpups suffer first loss of season
The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford. The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Fresno Nightcrawler: Hoax or real? Mystery remains years later
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
3 Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
CHP: Big rig lost control and slid off wet Fresno HWY
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig lost control and slid off a highway Monday morning in Central Fresno, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP officers say the big rig lost control and went down an embankment and jack-knifed near Highway 180 and Highway 99 transition around 4:00 a.m. CHP says the roads are wet and the […]
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma. Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance. “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
kingsriverlife.com
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
2 killed in shootings within 30 minutes in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are looking for suspects in two separate murders that took place just a few miles apart on early Saturday morning. Police say 26-year-old Edgar Jesus Rodriguez-Arriaga was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on South Tielman Avenue. Roughly thirty minutes later, 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed just […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in Fresno neighborhood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar […]
Truck rolls over, spilling pistachios on highway in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A big rig rolled over in Madera County that was carrying pistachios, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to officers, on Monday afternoon, a big rig rolled over on southbound Highway 99 at Avenue 20 1/2. The big rig was carrying a load of pistachios that ended up spilling […]
California Has Provided Incentives for Methane Capture at Dairies, but the Program May Have ‘Unintended Consequences’
The first of a three-part series on California’s program to reduce carbon emissions on dairy farms by subsidizing the construction of digesters to capture methane. On summer afternoons, thousands of dairy cows at Bar 20 dairy in Kerman, California, seek shelter from the blazing sun under the shade of open-walled barns. After a frenzy of morning activity, the farm is quiet except for an occasional moo, a deep rumble from a tomato truck passing on nearby Highway 180 or the wind whistling through the barn, carrying the acrid manure scent that permeates the air on the farm. The scene is typical in the San Joaquin Valley, an agricultural region that produces more milk than any other part of the country.
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
KMJ
Fatal Fiery Crash After Truck Runs Stop Sign In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the...
2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
thesungazette.com
Caltrans circles intersection in Tulare
TULARE – Residents of Tulare are being thrown for a loop after the California Department Transportation (Caltrans) announced a one-way traffic control for construction of a temporary roundabout. Worse yet, they should expect delays. The roundabout will be temporary until there is a permanent installation of a new traffic...
