Grazia
The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil
The Queen's eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin lying in state on Saturday evening, at King Charles III's request. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head and the Duke of Sussex at the foot. William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of Anne, the Princess Royal; while Harry will be with the Duke of York's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The Earl of Wessex's children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother's coffin.
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral
A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
EXCLUSIVE Sorry ladies, he's taken! Charles III's dashing kilt-clad equerry, 39, who has set pulses racing while serving at new King's side has been happily married to horse-riding marketing executive for 13 years
The kilt-wearing hunky Army officer and the equerry for King Charles who has won a legion of admirers has been happily married to a glamorous marketing executive for more than 13 years, MailOnline can reveal. Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was once the...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
Princess of Wales is 'confident and regal' as she puts her 'guests at ease with active listening techniques, touch rituals and prolonged eye engagement', claims body language expert
The Princess of Wales today appeared 'confident and regal' as she put her 'guests at ease with active listening techniques, touch rituals and prolonged eye engagement', according to a body language expert. Kate, 40, was the picture of compassion as she chatted with sorrowful dignitaries from the Commonwealth during a...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
Awkward moment embattled war hero Ben Roberts-Smith flies commercial to London for the Queen's funeral - rather than on Albo's VIP jet with handpicked 'everyday Aussies'
Controversial soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has flown commercial to The Queen's funeral in London, rather than accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his VIP jet. The Victoria Cross recipient left Brisbane for London on Thursday morning after both he and the three other Australian recipients of the country's highest honour were invited to The Queen's funeral.
David Beckham, Sharon Osbourne and More Queue for Hours to See Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State
David Beckham, Sharon Osbourne and “Good Morning Britain” anchor Susanna Reid are among the hundreds of thousands of mourners who have spent hours queuing for a chance to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she lies in state ahead of her funeral on Sept. 19. Beckham...
'She's treating it like a party': This Morning's Alice Beer is slammed by viewers over 'disrespectful' interviews in which she handed out doughnuts to people in Queen's queue
This Morning presenter Alice Beer was branded 'disrespectful' by This Morning viewers after she was seen giving out doughnuts to mourners in the Queen's queue.. The TV host, 57, was at Westminster on Thursday's show as she was given press access to see the Queen lying in state, after taking to the back of the queue to speak with mourners once again.
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
Harper's Bazaar
St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
Prince William ‘Stepped Up’ as ‘Clear Leader’ at Queen’s Vigil, Body Language Expert Says
Prince William took charge as the leader when Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived at Westminster Hall to stand vigil at the queen's coffin, a body language expert said.
BBC
