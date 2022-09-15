ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Plane runs out of fuel and drops out of the sky in Florida

A Florida resident captured the dramatic moment a light aircraft ran out of fuel, plummetting out of the sky and into a busy road on Friday afternoon.The pilot survived the crash, which occurred at around 4pm on 19 August, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The light aircraft dropped from the sky and nose-dived into a driveway along Orlando’s University Boulevard.Alarmed motorists watched in horror as the single-engine Cessna 182 hurtled towards the road, with one car passenger filming the crash on their phone camera. Video shows the moment a small plane crash-landed onto a busy Florida road. Footage...
Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
Outsider.com

Plane Crashes in Georgia Lake, Stuck 120 Feet Underwater in Tangle of Tree Branches

According to authorities, a plane with a deceased pilot inside is trapped underwater in a Georgia lake. Now, officials cannot recover the aircraft despite knowing its exact location. Per reports, the plane crash happened in the deepest part of Lake Hartwell, on the border with South Carolina. Now, the aircraft is submerged under 120 feet of water in a mass entanglement of tree branches.
itechpost.com

The Big Challenges After A Truck Accident

The trucking industry is the backbone of the United States economy employing many people. As important as they are, large trucks can cause serious problems in the event of an accident. Smaller vehicles are vulnerable to fatal crashes due to the comparable difference in their size. Trucks often weigh more than 20 times more than a normal passenger car. This huge difference can lead to a passenger vehicle being overridden by a large truck.
