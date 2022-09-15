Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Dagsboro Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze
Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on Helms Landing in Dagsboro. Dagsboro fire crews were called just after 3:40 this morning and found a fully involved single family home. Crews from Frankford, Millsboro, Millville, Roxana, Gumboro, Selbyville and Bethany Beach provided assistance or back up. Reports are that the residents got out of the home safely. The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
Washingtonian.com
The Owners of Preserve in Annapolis Are Opening a Modern German Beer and Wine Garden
Husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman have turned their Annapolis restaurant Preserve into a destination for seasonal plates and fun ferments, and it’s a regular on Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants list. Garten, their forthcoming beer-and-wine garden, aims to capture the same ethos but with a modern spin on old-world German and Northern French fare. It’s slated to open in Anne Arundel County’s Severna Park, less than an hour drive outside DC, on October 5.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
WBOC
Anti-Semitic Flyers Found Outside Homes on Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Rehoboth Beach Police are investigating antisemitic flyers found outside hundreds of homes. The hateful flyers came in small bags, filled partially with corn kernels. The flyers contain messages blaming Jewish politicians for civic issues. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department says over 300 bags were distributed. Community members...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
fox5dc.com
Child struck by vehicle in Odenton
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities say a child was transported to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Anne Arundel County. The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in the Odenton area. Officials say the child was transported as a...
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: Pope’s Tavern Welcomes Chefs Weston Anderson and Chef Chris McNair
Weston Anderson spent his formative years in Davidsonville, Maryland and grew up cooking Southern American fare. He began working in commercial kitchens at age 16 in Annapolis where he gained experience with food preparation and as a short order cook. He learned everything from cutting fish to steaming clams. After gaining some experience he moved to Los Angeles to further refine his skills. In 2015, Wes made his way back to his roots and relocated to the Eastern Shore and obtained experience in St. Michaels. Here at Pope’s Tavern, Wes enjoys creativity involved integrating the Italian fair with the weekly specials and the positive feedback from our customers.
Nottingham MD
BGE to perform utility work by helicopter September 22 – 28
NOTTINGHAM, MD—BGE will be using an utility helicopter contractor to perform work and inspect electric transmission structures along the right of way this week. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 22 – 28, according to Councilman David Marks. Area residents and...
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Nottingham MD
Firearm stolen during White Marsh burglary, armed robbery reported in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and five burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, an individual entered a residence in the 11600-block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162) and stole a firearm. At just after 1:15 a.m....
Piney Point Lighthouse, Piney Point, Maryland
The Chesapeake Bay region has many coves and rivers that feed into its waters. Among those is the Potomac River, which divides the states of Maryland and Virginia. Along both sides of the river are many rivers and creeks that flow into it, and many of the early settlers arrived by boats to settle among these waterways. As time went on, lighthouses were built to help boats and ships navigate the waters to avoid running aground. One of these lighthouses was built in 1936 on Piney Point on the Maryland side of the Potomac River.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
wnav.com
Northrup-Grumman Cuts Ribbon on Expansion of Linthicum Research Faciity
Business reporters couldn't get the cost of the new facility that was added to Northrup Grumman's original $20-million facility that was opened in 2014. But dignitaries were there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman and Congressman John Sarbanes. The new 25,000-foot center, company officials reportedly say is needed to help the US Defense industry giant compete with competitors from Russia and China. The numbers of new employees that will work in the facility have yet to be disclosed. But, Mr. Pittman says the company is taking advantage of a county tax break. He hopes that the new workers added to the facility will increase the housing industry in the area.
ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen. Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.
WUSA
Man who killed customer for cutting him in line at Popeyes sentenced to 22 years
OXON HILL, Md. — A man who fatally stabbed a fellow customer for allegedly cutting him in line at a Maryland Popeyes in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars. A Prince George's County jury found Ricoh McClain of D.C. guilty of second-degree murder for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Davis at the Popeyes on Livingston Road in Oxon Hill on Nov. 4, 2019.
