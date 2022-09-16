ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- greymatter.io, the leading provider of an enterprise application networking platform widely-deployed worldwide throughout mission-critical defense and intelligence environments, has been named a “Leader” and “Outperformer” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Service Mesh. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005760/en/ greymatter.io named a leader in service mesh by GigaOm. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO