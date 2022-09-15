Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
Weevils come up just short on the road at Henderson State
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team played their third match-up of the 2022 season on Saturday evening. The Boll Weevils traveled to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on in-state, Great American Conference rival Henderson State University, taking a 37-27 loss from the Reddies. The loss on the day drops the Weevils to a 2-1 record on the season.
hopeprescott.com
Wolves dominate in 63-20 win over ‘Cats
PRESCOTT – It was Prescott’s first home game of the season and Curley Wolf fans were far from disappointed as the Wolves posed a 63-20 win over the Hope Bobcats. This puts Prescott 3-0 on the season, while the ‘Cats are winless at 0-3. From start to...
koamnewsnow.com
Arkansas Rockhound discovers 50th diamond of the year; 35,000 found total
KIMBERLY, Ark. – An Arkansas rockhound and discoverer of more than 80 diamonds at the Crater of Diamonds State Park celebrated two milestones earlier this month with a lucky find. On September 6th, Scott Kreykes registered his 50th diamond of the year and the 35,000th found and registered at...
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
arkadelphian.com
How enrollment has changed for local school system, universities
Arkadelphia is a city of academic institutions, and the local economy’s success relies on a population of students and educators. Now that the first weeks of school are gone and the fall semester is in full swing, local educational entities have been able to announce the total number of students enrolled.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
arkadelphian.com
Week in Clark County History: Sept. 18-24
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald, housed in the archives of Riley-Hickingbotham Library at Ouachita Baptist University. We choose some front-page news from editions dating back 10, 15 and 20 years ago. 10 years ago in Clark County. Sept....
One injured in early morning shooting in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — One person is injured after a disturbance early Sunday morning at Conway Commons. The victim was shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and three others ran away from the scene after crashing a vehicle while trying to leave, according to police. Anyone with information is asked […]
KATV
18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Conway police investigating after one wounded at shopping center
CONWAY, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers with the Conway Police Department were dispatched to the Conway Commons shopping center with reports of a disturbance. There was an altercation between four people which resulted in one victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to reports,...
swark.today
April R. Love Community Wellness Fair an ongoing legacy of its namesake in providing health screenings, information
The April Love Foundation held its second annual April R. Love Community Wellness Fair today in Hope. Just as promised on its flyer, those arriving could receive health screenings, give blood, dance to music from a DJ, win prizes and have a grilled chicken dinner. Named for their late daughter...
