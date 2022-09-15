Read full article on original website
The difference between republicans and democrats is, democrats nominate judges based on credentials, not how loyal they are to their party. It’s not just judges either, Obama even had a republican in his cabinet.
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago
Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said it was a "sad day" for the GOP as other Republicans criticized federal law enforcement over the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
State of Utah sues President Biden for ‘unlawful’ designation of National Monuments
SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday, the United States District Court of Utah, Garfield County, Kane County, and the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against President Biden and members […]
Lindsey Graham Says Real Trouble Lies Ahead If Donald Trump Gets Prosecuted
All eyes are on former President Donald Trump as multiple investigations are pending against him. Since the January 6 summer hearings concluded, data revealed that an overwhelming majority of voters support the ongoing investigations against Trump, including the FBI's August raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Once headlines broke about the...
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'
A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
