Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
Upcoming roadwork around Whatcom County to plan your drives around
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced the following upcoming road projects. Delays can be expected around these projects and alternate routes are recommended. Emergency pavement repairs. WSDOT crews that have been working in counties to the south...
cascadiadaily.com
Lake Whatcom watershed poses drinking water treatment challenges
Forty feet below the surface of Lake Whatcom, off the shore of Geneva in the bottleneck that separates the northern tip of the lake from its southern basins, a 1,200-foot wooden pipe shuttles gallons of water from the reservoir to the Bellingham Water Treatment Plant. There, the water flows through...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
ncwlife.com
Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup
(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
New video shows smoke rising from Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire
The four lightning-caused fires that make up the Chilliwack Complex, are about five to 15 miles east of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the geological survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Whatcom County (Whatcom County, WA)
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a single vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at the northern intersection of Portal Way and Loomis Trail Road. According to the officials, a truck driver was heading southbound...
q13fox.com
HVAC crew saves dog from a fire in Bellingham, Washington
A local HVAC crew is being credited for saving a dog from a burning home. It happened Tuesday in Bellingham when they heard a fire alarm.
Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences
MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whatcom man reportedly fires gun at passing truck, then attempts to ram troopers’ vehicle
The man reportedly hit the windshield of the passing vehicle, shattering it and sending glass into the eyes of the driver.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Whatcom pedestrian struck and killed by passing truck early Thursday
Law enforcement is still working to identify the man who died in the collision.
Whatcom sheriff’s office IDs pedestrian killed near Blaine
The fatal incident was the second involving a pedestrian within Whatcom County in five days.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual hotels in Friday Harbor
Serenity-seekers eager to slow down will find the charming and quaint seaside village of Friday Harbor the perfect retreat to unwind in nature. This enchanting seaport has a rich historic heritage and amazingly walkable streets brimming with diverse cultural and culinary experiences. Adventurers flock to Friday Harbor to indulge in...
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Bellingham Police, a pedestrian accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on private property at the intersection of East Champion and North Forest streets at around 8:14 a.m. Lt. Claudia Murphy reported that the victim suffered minor injuries from the crash.
Comments / 0