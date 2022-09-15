ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

whatcom-news.com

Upcoming roadwork around Whatcom County to plan your drives around

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Whatcom County Public Works announced the following upcoming road projects. Delays can be expected around these projects and alternate routes are recommended. Emergency pavement repairs. WSDOT crews that have been working in counties to the south...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Lake Whatcom watershed poses drinking water treatment challenges

Forty feet below the surface of Lake Whatcom, off the shore of Geneva in the bottleneck that separates the northern tip of the lake from its southern basins, a 1,200-foot wooden pipe shuttles gallons of water from the reservoir to the Bellingham Water Treatment Plant. There, the water flows through...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
SKYKOMISH, WA
ncwlife.com

Snohomish County will close solid waste stations to deal with garbage pileup

(The Center Square) – Despite a railway strike being avoided, Snohomish County has to temporarily close its solid waste facilities as a result of ongoing regional railway transportation issues. Snohomish County will close its stations and drop boxes on Sunday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. The county said that...
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County business announcements

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. New Bellingham clinic to specialize in prediabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, weight management, osteoporosis, osteopenia and bone health. Sandhya Gelou, MD and Alexander Gelou, MD have announced the opening of their specialty medical practice, The Diabetes,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Fire displaces 5 and damages 2 Maple Falls residences

MAPLE FALLS, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 7900 block of Apache Drive in Maple Falls about 11:50pm on Thursday, September 15th, due to reports of a residential structure fire. Whatcom County Fire District 14 Fire Chief Jerry DeBruin told Whatcom News the first firefighters arrived 4 minutes...
MAPLE FALLS, WA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
ANACORTES, WA
KING 5

NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual hotels in Friday Harbor

Serenity-seekers eager to slow down will find the charming and quaint seaside village of Friday Harbor the perfect retreat to unwind in nature. This enchanting seaport has a rich historic heritage and amazingly walkable streets brimming with diverse cultural and culinary experiences. Adventurers flock to Friday Harbor to indulge in...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA

