Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral
Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops
ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning. Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason. "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said...
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
Coach Josh Heupel kicks two players off of Tennessee football team
News broke on Friday that coach Josh Heupel has kicked two Tennessee Volunteers football players off of the team. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring have both been dismissed from the Volunteers. Both were recently arrested on domestic assault charges.
College Football Analyst Thinks Worst Team In The Country Is Obvious
The 2022 college football season is still young, but Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has already unveiled his pick for the worst Power 5 team in the country. Mandel believes Colorado is by far the worst Power 5 team this season. "It's only Week 3, but I'm ready to call...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant
No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 3 of college football
Week 3 didn’t have as many big-time matchups as Week 2, but there was still plenty of action. After all 25 AP-ranked teams played over the weekend, including two matchups between ranked teams, the updated Coaches Poll Top 25 sees a few changes as the page turns from Week 3 to Week 4.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral
Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday
A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3
Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
Oregon Coach Has A Blunt Message For ESPN's 'College GameDay'
No one had faith in Oregon after the Ducks' blowout loss to No. 1 Georgia in Week 1. However, Oregon followed up its disastrous season opener with a 70-14 win over Eastern Washington in Week 2, setting up an intriguing matchup with No. 12 BYU this Saturday afternoon. ESPN's College...
Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why
Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week. The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
