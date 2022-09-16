ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Spun

Look: Miami Hurricanes Cheerleader Photo Is Going Viral

Miami (Fla.) dropped a tough road game at Texas A&M on Saturday night, but it looks like that didn't stop the Hurricane cheerleaders from having a good time. There's a funny picture going viral today featuring Miami cheer team members taking a smiling group selfie. Behind them, there's a smiling group of A&M cadets throwing up thumbs up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released

The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Coach Josh Heupel kicks two players off of Tennessee football team

News broke on Friday that coach Josh Heupel has kicked two Tennessee Volunteers football players off of the team. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring have both been dismissed from the Volunteers. Both were recently arrested on domestic assault charges.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
BENTON, LA
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Is Trending Amid Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

Even though Scott Frost is no longer leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the results remain the same. Nebraska is getting blown out at home by Oklahoma this afternoon. The Cornhuskers kicked off the game with an opening drive touchdown before giving up 35 unanswered points to the Sooners. Perhaps interim coach...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
LINCOLN, NE
