Watch Lil Nas X Make His Runway Debut at Coach’s Fashion Week Show
Montero the model. Days after crushing it on stage at the opening night of his “Long Live Montero” tour, Lil Nas X worked it on the runway, making his Fashion Week debut for Coach. The rapper closed Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week Monday, after being unveiled as the brand’s latest global ambassador. Sporting a workwear-inspired leather vest and cropped leather shorts, Nas strutted down a New York pier-inspired set before a supportive crowd that included Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Moses Sumney, Coi Leray and Conan Gray, among others. Nas, who sported long braids for his first-ever runway...
hotnewhiphop.com
Winnie Harlow Beams As Kanye West Dresses Her In Yeezy Shades
After making peace with his foes, at least on social media, Kanye West descended on New York Fashion Week. The Yeezy mogul has been at war with Adidas and The Gap, and it's been reported that he's looking to legally sever ties with the latter. As that moves forward, West was all smiles in the Big Apple among fashion's elite, including having a pleasant run-in with Winnie Harlow.
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
Keds Makes Its Luxury Debut With NYFW Altuzarra Collab
From runway to everyday wear, Keds is stepping up its fashion game with a new luxury collection. The more than 100-year-old company debuted an “exclusive” footwear collection with luxury women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand Altuzarra, during Altuzarra’s New York Fashion Week show on Sept. 10. “Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds’ emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra,” said Jen Lynch, VP and general manager at Keds. “The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish.” The footwear capsule, available in Spring of 2023, “reimagines”...
hypebeast.com
Willy Chavarria Took NYFW to Church for Spring/Summer 2023
As the recipient of this year’s National Cooper Hewitt/Smithsonian Award for Fashion Design, Willy Chavarria’s place amongst the milieu of established fashion architects is increasingly becoming set in stone. His previous Fall/Winter 2022 collection broke ground with the masses and paved the way for this season’s showcase.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara, La La Anthony, & Lori Harvey Step Out In Style For New York Fashion Week: Watch
The shows at New York Fashion Week are in full swing, meaning some of the biggest artists, influencers, and celebrities in the industry today have been making their way to the Big Apple in their best garb. Among the masses, three famous faces that have stood out with their style...
Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book
Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Was Harassed By Bloods On 'Training Day' Movie Set, Says Spice 1
Snoop Dogg’s Crip ties brought him unwanted attention from the Bloods while filming Training Day, according to Spice 1. The gangsta rap pioneer recently sat down for an interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he recalled a group of Bloods — the rival gang of the Crips — harassing Tha Doggfather on the set of the 2001 movie.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
Emme Muniz, Seraphina Affleck Match in Shorts, Collared Shirts With J. Lo and Ben Affleck in L.A.
A new furry friend? Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck showed a little bit of PDA while visiting a Los Angeles animal rescue center on Saturday, September 3, with their respective kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck,...
Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week
Waterfalls cascaded down the marble walls of the imposing early 20th-century Beaux-Arts building where Proenza Schouler showed its latest collection at New York Fashion Week. To be clear, the water wasn't actually wet, but rendered in video installations. Still, the soothing waterfalls set a strong sense of mood for the clothes on display in Friday's runway show — particularly the cascading ruffles gracing a number of the ensembles, either spilling down the back of a dress or “dripping” down a long sleeve.In the Hall des Lumières exhibition space, set in the old Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank Building (an early...
Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’
On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
Janet Jackson Attends Christian Siriano NYFW Show
“I don’t know if ‘excited’ is the word,” said Coco Rocha, when asked how she felt that New York Fashion Week was once again upon us. Whatever the emotion, NYFW indeed has made its return, with Christian Siriano kicking things off a few days ahead of the actual schedule for his latest show, held in the Elizabeth Taylor town house on 56th Street in Midtown Manhattan. Rocha, a longtime Siriano face, was in the front row this time, joined by her husband, James Conran. More from WWDNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoNew York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part...
Ice-T Done Sharing Tips On L.A. Gang Culture: “MFs Will Not Listen”
Sharing his message via Twitter, the orginal gangster shared why Los Angeles rappers are hardly seen wearing jewelry while in their home city The post Ice-T Done Sharing Tips On L.A. Gang Culture: “MFs Will Not Listen” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
In Style
Ciara Always Knew It Would Be About More Than the Music
At just 19 years old, Ciara was already on top of the world. Her debut single "Goodies" with Petey Pablo lead the charts, the accompanying music video played on all the major music television stations (remember those?), and nearly every millennial knew the lyrics word-for-word. But while she was reveling her new success as a performer, the now mother-of-three always knew she would do more than just make music.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
