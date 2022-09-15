ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
DOTHAN, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Maine notes significant decline in uninsured rate

Maine's uninsured rate had the sharpest decline in the nation, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the governor's office. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine's uninsured rate dropped from 8 percent in 2019 to 5.7 percent in 2021, representing the largest percentage decline in the nation. The percentage point change in the uninsured rate translates to a 27 percent decline in the estimated number of uninsured, according to the governor's office.
MAINE STATE
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
DOTHAN, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Centura Health reduces workforce by 1%

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is reducing its workforce by about 1 percent across Colorado and western Kansas, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 17. The 19-hospital health system, which has 21,000 employees total, said the decision comes amid economic challenges facing the U.S. and healthcare.
KANSAS STATE
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Alabamians deserve more than a one-time tax rebate

That is what House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said last week when asked about the possibility of using state government’s record revenue surplus to provide Alabamians with a one-time tax rebate. And he is right. The people of Alabama do deserve relief from over-taxation, near record-high inflation, and...
ALABAMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania bill would require state approval for hospital purchases

A bill has been introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature that would require state approval for hospital or health system purchases, The Morning Call reported Sept. 16. The bill also suggests new standards for hospital price transparency. State Sen. Katie Muth introduced the bill. "Every Pennsylvanian should be concerned about it,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Oklahoma pandemic committee approves $195M in behavioral health projects

Oklahoma's Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding has approved four behavioral health projects for a total of $195 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Kay NewsCow reported Sept. 19. The request for funding was made by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

North Carolina Healthcare Association to lawmakers: Pass Medicaid expansion

The North Carolina Healthcare Association delivered a proposal to the state General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper calling on the lawmakers to quickly pass Medicaid expansion, according to a Sept. 16 news release. The proposal is in response to the state Senate's passage of House Bill 149, which addresses expanding...
HEALTH
wtvy.com

Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit

19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council...
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
FOLEY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire school district rolls out telehealth program

Manchester, N.H.-based Amoskeag Health is partnering with Beech Street and Gossler Park elementary schools to create in-school health centers, according to Sept. 15 reporting by New Hampshire Public Radio. Students will now have the option to see an Amoskeag clinician without leaving the school. After being evaluated by a school...
MANCHESTER, NH

