Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
Dothan Utilities customer speaks on rate increase, high monthly bills
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Stephanie Campbell has been a customer of Dothan Utilities for 8 years and she says she has never seen skyrocketing bills until a time like now. “Never had a bill like this for sure when I first moved to Dothan it was about 100 to 150 but compared to what it is now its a huge difference,” She said.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
Maine notes significant decline in uninsured rate
Maine's uninsured rate had the sharpest decline in the nation, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the governor's office. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine's uninsured rate dropped from 8 percent in 2019 to 5.7 percent in 2021, representing the largest percentage decline in the nation. The percentage point change in the uninsured rate translates to a 27 percent decline in the estimated number of uninsured, according to the governor's office.
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
Centura Health reduces workforce by 1%
Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is reducing its workforce by about 1 percent across Colorado and western Kansas, the health system confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Sept. 17. The 19-hospital health system, which has 21,000 employees total, said the decision comes amid economic challenges facing the U.S. and healthcare.
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
Justin Bogie: Alabamians deserve more than a one-time tax rebate
That is what House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) said last week when asked about the possibility of using state government’s record revenue surplus to provide Alabamians with a one-time tax rebate. And he is right. The people of Alabama do deserve relief from over-taxation, near record-high inflation, and...
Pennsylvania bill would require state approval for hospital purchases
A bill has been introduced in the Pennsylvania Legislature that would require state approval for hospital or health system purchases, The Morning Call reported Sept. 16. The bill also suggests new standards for hospital price transparency. State Sen. Katie Muth introduced the bill. "Every Pennsylvanian should be concerned about it,...
Oklahoma pandemic committee approves $195M in behavioral health projects
Oklahoma's Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding has approved four behavioral health projects for a total of $195 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Kay NewsCow reported Sept. 19. The request for funding was made by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma State Department...
Alabama superintendent: “Don’t Say Gay” enforcement starts at local school boards
When the Alabama Legislature passed a law last session prohibiting teachers in kindergarten through fifth grade from leading discussion on sexual orientation and gender identity, it tasked the state Board of Education with implementing and enforcing the new policy. But the board added language last week that merely required local...
North Carolina Healthcare Association to lawmakers: Pass Medicaid expansion
The North Carolina Healthcare Association delivered a proposal to the state General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper calling on the lawmakers to quickly pass Medicaid expansion, according to a Sept. 16 news release. The proposal is in response to the state Senate's passage of House Bill 149, which addresses expanding...
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
New Hampshire school district rolls out telehealth program
Manchester, N.H.-based Amoskeag Health is partnering with Beech Street and Gossler Park elementary schools to create in-school health centers, according to Sept. 15 reporting by New Hampshire Public Radio. Students will now have the option to see an Amoskeag clinician without leaving the school. After being evaluated by a school...
