SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is looking a bit stronger late Friday but wind shear and some dry air is still inhibiting it from becoming a hurricane at this time. Top winds are now up to 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center keeps it as a tropical storm through Hispaniola. Fiona is expected to move into the SW Atlantic early next week. Conditions will become a little more conducive for the storm to strengthen into a low end hurricane as it moves to the NW then to the north staying away from Florida.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO