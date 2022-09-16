Read full article on original website
Rain chances going down this week, just in time for fall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ample moisture and continued warm temperatures will trigger a few storms through midweek. Most of the storms will be in inland locations starting at about 2 p.m. A light sea breeze will start at around noon and trigger a shower or two near the coast before...
Some big rains Saturday, but not as stormy Sunday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms were slow-moving, resulting in some big rains. While SRQ reported only 0.01″, the south side of Sarasota received 3.54″! Across Lakewood Ranch, the west side reported almost four inches (3.94″), the east side 1.79″, the north Lakewood Ranch only 0.05″. Slightly drier air moves over the Suncoast for Sunday so afternoon storms will be minimal today and to start the workweek. Even drier air moves in the end the week giving us several dry days with Florida sunshine!
Fiona becomes a hurricane with 80 mph winds
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Fiona continues now has 80 mph sustained on the south side of Puerto Rico. Fiona is traveling west/northwest at roughly 8 mph. Torrential rains with flash floods and mudslides are expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Both areas are currently under a Hurricane Warning.
Fiona to bring heavy rain to Puerto Rico this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fiona is looking a bit stronger late Friday but wind shear and some dry air is still inhibiting it from becoming a hurricane at this time. Top winds are now up to 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center keeps it as a tropical storm through Hispaniola. Fiona is expected to move into the SW Atlantic early next week. Conditions will become a little more conducive for the storm to strengthen into a low end hurricane as it moves to the NW then to the north staying away from Florida.
Fiona soaking Puerto Rico with rain, maximum sustained winds hold
MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona continues westward. Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic. Both countries are warning residents of potential flooding.
Hurricane Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico as TS Fiona approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center says that a Hurricane Warning has been issued for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona heads westward. Rainfall of 4″ to 8″ will be common across the island with gusty and damaging winds. Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 60...
Florida Division of Emergency Management reminds Floridians to keep tank half-full
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you look at a tank of gas as half-full or half-empty, the Florida Department of Emergency Management wants to remind you that either way, a half tank of gas means you’re halfway there. Residents and visitors should keep their gas tanks at least half...
