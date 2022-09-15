CHICAGO (CBS) -- We often hear the phrase "if you want to see change, do something about it."Well, teenagers in the south suburbs went straight to elected leaders to voice issues in their communities, and as CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us, they also gained ground on implementing solutions.As Julia Blackwell was growing up in Harvey, she said something was missing."It hurts to just wake up and just look outside and not see anything happening."No kids playing outside due to gun violence. There were vacant homes, people on the streets. "As a teenager, I wouldn't want to see myself in that...

