Teen with gunshot wound shows up at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a hospital Sunday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. The teen was reportedly shot in the back around 4:47 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said. He entered Comer Children's Hospital where...
Local school councils struggle to fill vacancies

A number of Hyde Park-Kenwood area public schools have Local School Council (LSC) openings, but the majority are expected to be filled shortly. As of early August, more than 1,400 LSC seats at predominantly South and West Side schools were vacant, according to Chalkbeat. These vacancies persist today, five months after LSC elections, with 21 open spots in Hyde Park-Kenwood schools.
Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants

With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
'Uplift Harvey' forces tough conversations with mayor, officials and students charged to making a difference

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We often hear the phrase "if you want to see change, do something about it."Well, teenagers in the south suburbs went straight to elected leaders to voice issues in their communities, and as CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us, they also gained ground on implementing solutions.As Julia Blackwell was growing up in Harvey, she said something was missing."It hurts to just wake up and just look outside and not see anything happening."No kids playing outside due to gun violence. There were vacant homes, people on the streets. "As a teenager, I wouldn't want to see myself in that...
Chicago Pre-College Science & Engineering Program offers free, highly engaging math and science programs sign up at Kenwood Academy this Saturday

80% of ChiS&E students pursue college majors in science, computer science and engineering. Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) will host an orientation and registration session this Saturday, September 17, at Kenwood Academy for its highly sought after free program offerings in mathematics, science, engineering, computer programming, advanced robotics, chemistry and physics. The orientation will be held from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm at 5015 S. Blackstone in Chicago. The rigorous preparatory program is available to CPS students in grades K – 12 and includes internship opportunities at the University of Illinois Urbana and the University of Chicago.
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
At least 63 shot, 9 fatally across Chicago over weekend

CHICAGO — At least 63 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side. The first happened around 4:25 […]
2 injured, 1 fatally in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were standing on a front porch on Chicago's South Side in the Roseland neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. Police say around 10:16 p.m. the men were on a porch in the 200 block of East 113 Street when two other men opened fire. One...
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
