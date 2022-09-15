Unique facility supports full powertrain development including the testing, development and calibration of both two- and four-wheel drive platforms. MAHLE Powertrain is investing $4m in a new powertrain dynamometer facility in Plymouth, Michigan, aimed at accelerating vehicle development as manufacturers continue the shift towards electrified vehicles. Capable of supporting full powertrain development, from the testing and calibration of individual drive components to the complete driveline systems of complex four-wheel-drive vehicles, the new facility is unique in North America in handling the demands of even the highest performance light- and heavy-duty hybrid and electric vehicles. The new facility enables Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology assessments, US and European emissions testing capability, and drivability development testing all on the same testbed and will be ready for operation in the third quarter of 2022.

PLYMOUTH, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO