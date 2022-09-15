Read full article on original website
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina. Winner: Todd Monken. From the...
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
Georgia a monster favorite over Kent State, Carson Beck among backups who are a good bet to play
ATHENS — Georgia is a monster favorite over Mid-American Conference foe Kent State on Saturday, but the real intrigue will be the game within the game. Just so everyone is clear, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 42-point favorite over the Golden Flashes in the noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football-Kent State live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 4 game
Georgia football takes on Kent State in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice notes for the non-conference game. The Bulldogs are coming off a 48-7 road win over South Carolina and are 3-0 on the season. Kent State is 1-2, with its losses coming to Oklahoma and Washington.
Brock Bowers wins SEC offensive player of the week after lighting up South Carolina
It was only a matter of time before Brock Bowers dominated an SEC foe. The sophomore tight end scored three touchdowns on Saturday against South Carolina, while catching five passes for 121 yards. For the effort, Bowers was named the SEC’s offensive player of the week. He’s played 18...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status for Kent State football week
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert’s status remains uncertain this week. “He’s going to be day-to-day throughout the week,” Smart said on Monday, asked to update Gilbert’s status after the talented tight end did not make the trip to South Carolina. “All...
Defensive back William Poole no longer with Georgia football, Kirby Smart refers to unspecified ‘personal matter’
ATHENS — Georgia sixth-year senior William Poole is no longer a part of the Bulldogs team, per UGA coach Kirby Smart. “William Poole is not going to be with us for the remainder of the season,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “He’s dealing with a personal...
Georgia stock report: Great coaching paying dividends for No. 1-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia football opened the SEC portion of its schedule making a statement: “They’re baaack!”. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have established themselves as the class of college football through the first three games with dominant wins over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and South Carolina (48-7).
3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Kirby Smart was ready to see his No. 1-ranked Georgia football team get tested on the road at South Carolina. Instead, all the banged-up Gamecocks could offer was a late-arriving crowd and a quiz at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Bulldogs rolled to a 48-7 win over South Carolina,...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
Nolan Smith perfectly explains why new-look Georgia football defense remains elite
From the outside, you would think Georgia’s defense delivered another strong performance. The Bulldogs came away with three interceptions, held South Carolina to just 306 total yards and the Gamecocks didn’t find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Most of Georgia’s regular defensive contributors were...
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in football. None of the previous 74 meetings have been as lopsided as Saturday’s 48-7 for Georgia. And the game wasn’t even that close. Behind another strong Stetson Bennett performance, Georgia was up 38-0 midway through the third quarter. It...
Georgia football maintains top spot in Week 4 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after lopsided win
Some wondered how Georgia would handle the No. 1 ranking this past week, heading into a tough environment in South Carolina. The Bulldogs emphatically answered any and all questions with their 48-7 road win over South Carolina. The performance made sure Georgia stayed at the No. 1 spot in this week’s AP Poll.
Georgia defense rattled South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in 48-7 win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Georgia defense zeroed in on South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattled on Saturday with devastating efficiency. “We had a thing called ‘Rattle Rattler,” so we rattled him, we were able to contain him,” middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said following Georgia’s 48-7 win over the Gamecocks.
Report: Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was among the players who did not travel to South Carolina, per a Rivals.com report. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (TV: ESPN). Smart has made that adjustment a priority, in terms of...
South Carolina fans have apparently seen enough after sloppy first half against Georgia
Some South Carolina fans have already seen enough Saturday against Georgia. The Bulldogs are hammering the Gamecocks 24-0 at halftime. It’s not even as close as the score indicates either. South Carolina is 0-5 on third down, and Spencer Rattler is 10-of-18 for just 93 yards and 1 interception....
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 3 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina for a Week 3 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the SEC game. Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
The Heisman Hype is real: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers in highlight-friendly 48-7 win
COLUMBIA — The Heisman Trophy hype is real for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and he hasn’t even played in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Bennett continued to deliver for the Bulldogs’ offense on Saturday, producing the sort of highlight-friendly moments that sway Heisman Trophy voters in the 48-7 win over South Carolina.
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
