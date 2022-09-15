Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary
Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin. Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a closely-watched special election in upstate New York, a promising sign for the Democratic Party looking to try to cling to power in Washington in November. With over 95 percent of the expected vote counted, Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in a swing district that...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Republicans call out billionaire over refusal to fund candidate campaigns
As Republicans continue their pursuit to win the Senate majority this fall, GOP leaders are publicly complaining at the fundraising failures of two senate candidates and their billionaire donor, Peter Thiel. CNN anchor John King and the Inside Politics panel discuss how this will effect the election.
RELATED PEOPLE
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Trump warns MAGA political opponents of 'the sleeping giant that they have awoken' in belligerent speech at Ohio rally, video shows
Former President Donald Trump warned his political opponents on Saturday when he spoke at a rally for Republican Senate candidate JD Vance in Youngstown, Ohio. The "thugs and tyrants" attacking the Make America Great Again movement, he said, "have no idea of the sleeping giant they have awoken." —Aaron Rupar...
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors DeSantis and Abbott busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state...
GOP ex-lawmaker says Trump gave Democrats a gift with speech
Former President Donald Trump aired grievances against the FBI, Democrats and President Biden while stumping for GOP candidates in Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate...
GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes
Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, has conceded to Mr Bolduc, and the Associated Press announced Mr Bolduc’s victory on 14 September.Mr Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.The far-right candidate has amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, among a field...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Senate Candidates Are Getting Crushed Online
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. As the old saw goes, it takes money to make money. And there’s an obvious corollary: It also takes money to spend money. Those truths have recently...
Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close.
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm election? Here's everything to watch before Election Day.
There's a lot at stake in the 2022 midterm election, certainly more than just control of Congress. These are the candidates, races and issues to know.
Explainer-What election deniers could do in 2024 if they win U.S. November midterms
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Several Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state in this November's congressional elections are election deniers in battleground states that play a decisive role in U.S. presidential elections.
Comments / 0