financemagnates.com
FCA Says FTX Operating in the UK Without Approval
The United Kingdom’s financial market watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ), has raised an alarm against the popular crypto exchange, FTX, calling it an “unauthorized firm.”. “We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the UK without our authorization,” the FCA stated in...
financemagnates.com
Why Has Bitcoin Surged and Crashed over the Last Two Years?
The past couple of years in crypto have been exceptionally turbulent, taking in new highs and new narratives to accompany them, along with crashes, collapses and prolonged grinds through market lows. The fact that this wild ride has occurred when macro events seem to have tipped into a period of...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Liquidations Rise, ETH Dips by 25% in 7 Days
According to the recent data published by Coinglass, crypto liquidations jumped dramatically on 19 September after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dropped below key price levels. In the past 24 hours, ETH has suffered the most as more than $150 million worth of long Ethereum trading positions got liquidated. Other...
financemagnates.com
Are Crypto Startups Wasting Money on Audiences Who Don’t Care
No matter how sophisticated the copy, how strong the call to action, or how revolutionary the product, marketing to the wrong audience is always likely to result in wasted time, money, and resources. This is especially the case with crypto marketing, where there are many details that can be easily...
