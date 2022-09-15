ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsonsportstalk.com

Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 48, La. Tech 20

Clemson gained 521 total yards, a season high. It was Clemson’s 79th 400-yard game since 2015, tied for second-most in the nation, and its 49th 500-yard game in that span. Clemson recorded 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, its 57th game exceeding 200 yards in both categories under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200+ yards under Swinney.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Tigers Host Presbyterian on Monday Night

CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX. The Tigers (6-1-0) enter the match as the top-ranked team in the nation. Clemson will be...
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Streeter on Adam Randall: 'The kid is just a grinder. Works his tail off.'

TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “Excited about another opportunity. Getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team that’s always been a really good opportunity for us when we play those guys. You know I’ve got some history with those guys-- especially working together. Kevin Higgins is a guy I’ve known for a long time. He’s an assistant coach there. He coached for my dad, so we’ve got a good relationship there, and he actually coached my brother a Leigh University. Wayne Lennonburg is a guy that I coached with at Richmond. Excited about seeing them and catching up. They do a great job. They do an awesome job. Dave Clawson is a guy that actually coached my brother in college at Leigh, too, so we go way back with a lot of those guys. Just excited about this opportunity this week.”
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Heard in the Press Box: No. 4 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

The Tigers improved to 3-0 after a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech in Clemson. Take a sneak peek into the press box to find out what the chatter was during the Tigers' season opener. Heard in the Press Box:. At halftime:. - "The receivers had some moments at the start…...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

New ACC Video: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei is Stellar vs. Louisiana Tech

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had another great game for the Tigers in their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech. The junior QB completed 17-of-29 passes for 221 yards and 2 touchdown passes while running the ball 9 times for 62 yards in the win. Enjoy the best plays from. Uiagalelei's impressive...
CLEMSON, SC
#Notre Dame#Tigers#Acc#The Virginia Cavaliers#White
clemsonsportstalk.com

Swinney on La. Tech Coach Sonny Cumbie: 'I’ll be pulling for him forever'

TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “I appreciate our fans. What an awesome environment. That was really cool. 20th season here, and to be able to experience-- it was already a great atmosphere coming down the hill and all that-- but man, that was pretty cool. Just great energy out there.”
CLEMSON, SC

