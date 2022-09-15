Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Related
clemsonsportstalk.com
Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
clemsonsportstalk.com
The Notes: No. 4 Clemson 48, La. Tech 20
Clemson gained 521 total yards, a season high. It was Clemson’s 79th 400-yard game since 2015, tied for second-most in the nation, and its 49th 500-yard game in that span. Clemson recorded 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, its 57th game exceeding 200 yards in both categories under Dabo Swinney. Clemson is now 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200+ yards under Swinney.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Tigers Host Presbyterian on Monday Night
CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers will host Presbyterian College on Monday night at Historic Riggs Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the match set to stream on ACCNX. The Tigers (6-1-0) enter the match as the top-ranked team in the nation. Clemson will be...
clemsonsportstalk.com
New ACC Video: Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter's Pick Leads to Will Shipley Quick Score
At the start of the 3rd quarter, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter comes up with the sweet interception, and just 1 play later Will Shipley takes the handoff and races 32 yards for the touchdown to give the Tigers a 20-6 lead over La Tech in this installment of CPI's Securing The Win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
Streeter on Adam Randall: 'The kid is just a grinder. Works his tail off.'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “Excited about another opportunity. Getting back into league play and playing a great Wake Forest team that’s always been a really good opportunity for us when we play those guys. You know I’ve got some history with those guys-- especially working together. Kevin Higgins is a guy I’ve known for a long time. He’s an assistant coach there. He coached for my dad, so we’ve got a good relationship there, and he actually coached my brother a Leigh University. Wayne Lennonburg is a guy that I coached with at Richmond. Excited about seeing them and catching up. They do a great job. They do an awesome job. Dave Clawson is a guy that actually coached my brother in college at Leigh, too, so we go way back with a lot of those guys. Just excited about this opportunity this week.”
clemsonsportstalk.com
Heard in the Press Box: No. 4 Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20
The Tigers improved to 3-0 after a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech in Clemson. Take a sneak peek into the press box to find out what the chatter was during the Tigers' season opener. Heard in the Press Box:. At halftime:. - "The receivers had some moments at the start…...
clemsonsportstalk.com
New ACC Video: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei is Stellar vs. Louisiana Tech
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei had another great game for the Tigers in their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech. The junior QB completed 17-of-29 passes for 221 yards and 2 touchdown passes while running the ball 9 times for 62 yards in the win. Enjoy the best plays from. Uiagalelei's impressive...
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Lays Out for the Beautiful Catch | ACC Must See Moment
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei lofts a deep pass to the sideline and Joseph Ngata lays out to make the beautiful catch in this ACC Must See Moment!
IN THIS ARTICLE
clemsonsportstalk.com
Swinney on La. Tech Coach Sonny Cumbie: 'I’ll be pulling for him forever'
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all post-game videos following Clemson's win over La. Tech! 📺. “I appreciate our fans. What an awesome environment. That was really cool. 20th season here, and to be able to experience-- it was already a great atmosphere coming down the hill and all that-- but man, that was pretty cool. Just great energy out there.”
Comments / 0