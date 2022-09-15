ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wisconsin, Michels, Johnson campaign stop

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, rallied in Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 18, nearing the 50-day countdown to Election Day in the Badger State on Nov. 8. In Green Bay, DeSantis pitched votes for Republicans on the ballot in the crucial battleground state that...
FLORIDA STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban

Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
MARSHFIELD, WI
St. Joseph Post

Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
1520 The Ticket

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Woke Evers silent on 3-year-old trans ed

Few woke wannabes compare to the wokeness of Gov. Tony Evers. The Democrat has spent much of his time in office bowing to and pushing the radical left “diversity, equity and inclusion” agenda. Now, the former superintendent of Wisconsin’s public education system refuses to say whether he supports...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
WISCONSIN STATE

