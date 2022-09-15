Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles
One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Wisconsin, Michels, Johnson campaign stop
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, rallied in Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 18, nearing the 50-day countdown to Election Day in the Badger State on Nov. 8. In Green Bay, DeSantis pitched votes for Republicans on the ballot in the crucial battleground state that...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Therapeutic Abortions: Wisconsin physicians remain unclear about ambiguous wording of 173-year-old ban
Physicians criticize the law as outdated, vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to guide them on how to stay out of criminal trouble. The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson accept invitation to join televised debate
Democrat Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced Friday they have agreed to participate in TMJ4's Senate Debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Racine County Supervisor Demands Response From Evers on Killers’ Paroles
“It is reprehensible that your administration failed to follow State Law and make any reasonable attempts to notify the victims’ families of the violent offender’s release back into our society” – a Racine County supervisor to Gov. Tony Evers. A Racine County Supervisory is demanding that...
Talking to swing voters at the ballpark ahead of TMJ4 Senate Debate
Overwhelmingly voters out tailgating on Friday said the biggest strike against candidates is the trash talk and negative ads.
nbc15.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients by Department of Education
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight schools in Wisconsin, including Willson Elementary School in Baraboo, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon honor to schools based on their performance in one of two categories. The first...
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Reality Check: How do Tim Michels’ views on abortion compare to Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — There have been a handful of attack ads criticizing Tim Michels for his views on abortion, including one running in the Madison area, which contain some truth but need clarification. The ad News 3 Now focused on for this Reality Check is from the Better Wisconsin...
WBAY Green Bay
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released poll shows a major shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Sept. 14 shows Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has taken the lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. The poll shows 49 percent of likely voters support...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Woke Evers silent on 3-year-old trans ed
Few woke wannabes compare to the wokeness of Gov. Tony Evers. The Democrat has spent much of his time in office bowing to and pushing the radical left “diversity, equity and inclusion” agenda. Now, the former superintendent of Wisconsin’s public education system refuses to say whether he supports...
spectrumnews1.com
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
