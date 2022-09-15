ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.network

Dewan: Schools respond to increasing fentanyl overdose deaths

Last May, I wrote about the need to raise awareness and prevent fentanyl related deaths, especially among our youth. At that time, the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day was launched. An important goal of that campaign was to ensure communities knew about fentanyl and the dangers of illegally made counterfeit pills and other drugs laced with fentanyl.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin: State bill stemming from VTA shooting signed into law

Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model.
DUBLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy