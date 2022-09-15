Last May, I wrote about the need to raise awareness and prevent fentanyl related deaths, especially among our youth. At that time, the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day was launched. An important goal of that campaign was to ensure communities knew about fentanyl and the dangers of illegally made counterfeit pills and other drugs laced with fentanyl.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO