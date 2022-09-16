Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heraldcourier.com
Local Briefs: Abingdon, John Battle girls win meets
The girls cross country teams at Abingdon and John Battle were both victorious at meets held Saturday. Abingdon won the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, with Makaleigh Jessee (19:12.16) taking the top spot as the Falcons claimed the top spot over Daniel Boone by two points. Josie Jackson...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King tops Bobcats in 5-set thriller
Hailee Blankenship had 17 kills and six assists and Julie Danner added 10 kills to lead King to a 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 Conference Carolinas victory at Lees-McRae on Friday night. Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 36 assists and had 13 digs. Claire Wilson added 14 digs for the...
heraldcourier.com
Second half dooms UVa-Wise vs. Lynch-led Barton
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise might have succeeded in slowing down Barton College running back Jordan Terrell on Saturday afternoon. However, the Highland Cavaliers failed mightily when it came to containing quarterback Jaquan Lynch of the Bulldogs. The stealthy sophomore signal-caller rushed for 146 yards and two...
heraldcourier.com
Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night. The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 homecoming defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup. Holt also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Marion High football team makes a special memory for young fan
Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes. But it’s only a dream because Finn isn’t able to play contact sports. Finn was born with a bicuspid aortic valve, and playing rough sports could be deadly for him. So he watches and cheers and dreams.
heraldcourier.com
Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans
TAZEWELL, Va. — On a homecoming evening night to remember, the Bulldogs of Tazewell decided to employ the Wildcat offense and ride senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium Friday evening. Harris, who led the receiving corps...
heraldcourier.com
Facing parenting challenges with experience
There are a few things a seasoned parent wishes new parents knew, especially parents in extra challenging situations. Brandy Maltsburger, nurturing parenting educator, is one of those who has a lot to offer struggling parents. A seasoned parent as well as a seasoned professional in early childhood development, Brandy, a...
heraldcourier.com
UVA Wise in-state students to receive tuition credit
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced Friday that in-state students will receive a $182 credit for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The one-time tuition credit was approved Friday by the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, which sets tuition and fees for the college. The credit is equivalent to the 3% tuition increase adopted last December by the BOV for this academic year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
NASCAR's Next Gen car offers optimistic future for race fans
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The extended NASCAR family can be fickle and stubborn, but there was a common theme in the Bristol Motor Speedway campgrounds and parking lots Saturday afternoon. Thanks to the wonders of the Next Gen car, fans are happy with the current status of their sport and...
heraldcourier.com
Two local families watch their new homes built at the track
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two area families dealing with housing instability are getting brand new homes thanks to the Appalachia Service Project’s sixth annual Race to Build event happening this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Located at a temporary construction site in the Fan Midway section of the Bristol...
heraldcourier.com
Gillespie Construction
© Copyright 2022 Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities, 320 Bob Morrison Blvd. Bristol, VA 24201 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info.
heraldcourier.com
Music, racing a perfect mix for Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – It seemed like old times Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The campgrounds featured lively debates on grassroots racing, the souvenir stands were busy and the crowd for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity event was large. Welcome back to the Mayberry version of NASCAR. Just one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Churches should be leading with love
It was the Saturday of the Pride Parade, and I went to the church, as is my custom, to finish up Sunday’s sermon. When I arrived, there were several cars in the church parking lot, though, that isn’t unusual. Whenever there are events happening downtown, people frequently park in the First Baptist parking lot. And with the Pride Parade happening on State Street, I knew other cars would be there.
heraldcourier.com
Man opens fourth recovery house in honor of late wife
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A Gaston County man has opened a fourth halfway house for people struggling with addiction, an ongoing project in honor of his late wife. Cornell Thomas said that he is putting the finishing touches on a second house on Peach Orchard Road in Belmont. His nonprofit, Samantha’s House, began the project last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly delayed the process.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
Wise County man sentenced to 30 years for indecent liberties charges
Christopher Davis Crowder, age 31, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was sentenced in the Wise County Circuit Court this past week after pleading guilty in November 2021 to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor and aggravated sexual battery. At this week’s sentencing hearing, the court imposed a punishment...
heraldcourier.com
Man sends letters from Wise County to the queen with love
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was announced to the public Thursday, Sept. 8, Michael Gardner, a devout fan of the queen from Wise County, Virginia, was shocked, but not surprised to hear the news. He was aware she had been dealing with a few health issues in the recent past.
Comments / 0