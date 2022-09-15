Kids of all ages look forward every year to the annual Scarowinds event at Carowinds. It typically begins in mid-September and runs through the end of October. Our son went many times during his middle school and high school years with groups of friends. They always had a great time riding rides and checking out the seasonal spooky attractions. The opening weekend this year took an actual scary turn when rumors of shots fired during a fight sent visitors running for cover. Park officials say no one was shot, and the claims were false. However, the unruly behavior of the teens that led to the chaos has Carowinds reportedly introducing a new chaperone policy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO