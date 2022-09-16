Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian 'Chief of Police' Who Colluded With Russia Caught Trying to Flee
A Ukrainian man, who called himself a "chief of police" for the city of Balakliya near Kharkiv who reportedly colluded with Russia has been caught attempting to flee, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) said Friday. The SSU said Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained a 48-year-old man who they said...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Putin Mocked After Foreign Leaders Keep Him Waiting at SCO Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin was mocked on social media after footage emerged of him waiting for foreign leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, this week. Four separate photos from the summit shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Andrey Zakharaov, show the Russian leader standing in...
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
RELATED PEOPLE
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Ukraine rains down barrage of Himars missiles on meeting of pro-Kremlin officials in Russian-occupied city
UKRAINE unleashed a barrage of missiles on Russia's headquarters in Kherson yesterday during a meeting of top pro-Kremlin officials. Ukraine has launched a major offensive to take back territory in the south, including Kherson - the only large city captured by Russian forces in the first few days of the war.
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
Huge Explosion as Pro-Russian Officials Hit By Ukraine HIMARS, Video Shows
Ukraine struck its occupied Kherson region at least five times on Friday using U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), causing a huge explosion at a building where officials of the Russian-installed administration were holding a meeting, authorities said. A video published by Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti shows...
‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat
Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia Election Winner Says Vote Was Rigged, Refuses to Accept Victory
A Russian Communist Party candidate has refused to accept her recent election victory, saying that the voting was rigged. Daria Bagina, 23, ran for Moscow's parliament in Constituency 37 and won all the districts there this past Sunday. But in a series of tweets Tuesday she said she does not recognize the voting results and does not consider her win legitimate.
Slate
If Russia Loses the War
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed Russian forces back to the east surprisingly quickly and effectively. Military experts are now wondering if Ukraine will win the war outright and avoid the stalemate that seemed likely only a few weeks ago. But if Vladamir Putin starts to feel the heat both in the field and from citizens at home, what is he capable of? And lacking a mechanism to remove their leader from office, what can Russians do?
Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense
Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault
It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove following a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul
Ukraine's counteroffensive is delivering big gains in territory—plus a large number of Russian military vehicles that are set to be used against the invaders. Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, open-source tracker Oryx has been keeping tabs on Russian equipment. It monitors how many vehicles have been destroyed or seized, verifying this with photo or video evidence.
US News and World Report
Kremlin Shielding Putin From Ukraine
The Kremlin is manufacturing a crisis with its Ministry of Defense in an attempt to distance President Vladimir Putin from the stunning retreats and other embarrassing battlefield failures in Ukraine in recent days, according to a new analysis. The Institute for the Study of War, an independent think tank, noted...
Comments / 0