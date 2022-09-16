ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Trump attacks ‘absolute loser’ McConnell as special master named in Mar-a-Lago papers probe

By Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Andrew Naughtie and Gino Spocchia
 3 days ago

A Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump ’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate after Mr Trump successfully demanded someone be appointed.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to resume its criminal investigation into the classified documents. Judge Cannon said that she was not willing to accept the government’s assertions that nearly 100 documents taken from Mr Trump’s estate were classified.

“The court does not find it appropriate to accept the government’s conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion,” she ruled.

Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump took time to release a statement attacking “absolute loser” Mitch McConnell for being the Democrats’ “lapdog”.

RC
3d ago

McConnell is part of the “Good Old Boys Club”. Never wants to rock the boat. Perfect example of the “establishment” politician. That’s why term limits are desperately needed.

Lexi Grace
3d ago

trump always has to name call everyone that won't continue his lies.. he's such a spoiled child (man)....

Vern Hedges
3d ago

The "loser" McConnell has won six elections in a row. More lies from the orange con artist

