Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
heraldcourier.com
Gillespie Construction
© Copyright 2022 Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities, 320 Bob Morrison Blvd. Bristol, VA 24201 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info.
heraldcourier.com
Their View | Pursuing tech hubs a boon for both short and long term
The Build Back Better Regional Challenge was a $1 billion U.S. Economic Development Administration program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Despite a valiant effort and a designation as a national finalist, a Virginia Tech-led coalition of 50 Southwest Virginia organizations did not win the challenge and the millions in federal funding that would have brought.
heraldcourier.com
Virginia state parks announce hunting guidelines
Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill will...
heraldcourier.com
Churches should be leading with love
It was the Saturday of the Pride Parade, and I went to the church, as is my custom, to finish up Sunday’s sermon. When I arrived, there were several cars in the church parking lot, though, that isn’t unusual. Whenever there are events happening downtown, people frequently park in the First Baptist parking lot. And with the Pride Parade happening on State Street, I knew other cars would be there.
heraldcourier.com
UVA Wise in-state students to receive tuition credit
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced Friday that in-state students will receive a $182 credit for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The one-time tuition credit was approved Friday by the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, which sets tuition and fees for the college. The credit is equivalent to the 3% tuition increase adopted last December by the BOV for this academic year.
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Schools should teach about the Constitution
DD NAVE — Elizabethton, Tennessee. Public schools should obey the law and teach the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Day was established as a federal holiday in 2004, to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. Federal law requires public schools observe that day and teach on the Constitution. Surveys show the need for better education on our Constitution. As we celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution we should read it, study it with our children and discuss its great principles. Read it at the public library or see www.archives.gov/exhibits/charters/constitution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Appalachian Power seeks another rate increase to cover rising energy prices
Appalachian Power Co. is proposing another rate increase, this one to cover the rising costs of the fuel it burns to produce electricity. The cost for an average residential customer would be about $20 more on their monthly bill. The request was filed this week with the State Corporation Commission.
heraldcourier.com
Man sends letters from Wise County to the queen with love
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing was announced to the public Thursday, Sept. 8, Michael Gardner, a devout fan of the queen from Wise County, Virginia, was shocked, but not surprised to hear the news. He was aware she had been dealing with a few health issues in the recent past.
heraldcourier.com
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
heraldcourier.com
AK: WESTERN AK STORM RESIDENT REAX
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King tops Bobcats in 5-set thriller
Hailee Blankenship had 17 kills and six assists and Julie Danner added 10 kills to lead King to a 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 Conference Carolinas victory at Lees-McRae on Friday night. Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 36 assists and had 13 digs. Claire Wilson added 14 digs for the...
heraldcourier.com
Music, racing a perfect mix for Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – It seemed like old times Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The campgrounds featured lively debates on grassroots racing, the souvenir stands were busy and the crowd for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity event was large. Welcome back to the Mayberry version of NASCAR. Just one...
heraldcourier.com
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
heraldcourier.com
NASCAR's Next Gen car offers optimistic future for race fans
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The extended NASCAR family can be fickle and stubborn, but there was a common theme in the Bristol Motor Speedway campgrounds and parking lots Saturday afternoon. Thanks to the wonders of the Next Gen car, fans are happy with the current status of their sport and...
heraldcourier.com
Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night. The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 homecoming defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup. Holt also...
heraldcourier.com
Second half dooms UVa-Wise vs. Lynch-led Barton
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise might have succeeded in slowing down Barton College running back Jordan Terrell on Saturday afternoon. However, the Highland Cavaliers failed mightily when it came to containing quarterback Jaquan Lynch of the Bulldogs. The stealthy sophomore signal-caller rushed for 146 yards and two...
heraldcourier.com
Marion High football team makes a special memory for young fan
Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes. But it’s only a dream because Finn isn’t able to play contact sports. Finn was born with a bicuspid aortic valve, and playing rough sports could be deadly for him. So he watches and cheers and dreams.
Comments / 0