FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicola Peltz Beckham Pops in Louis Vuitton Bustier & 5-Inch Heels for Date Night With Husband Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were spotted leaving NYC restaurant Acme after a date night. The couple was recently spotted at the Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week. For their night out, Brooklyn wore a light navy blue suit, a white button-up shirt, a black belt, and black lace-up shoes. His wedding band could be seen on his left hand. Nicola color coordinated with her husband, also wearing black and blue. She wore a light blue Louis Vuitton bustier top with two black ribbon trim, one below the bust line and one at the waist of the garment. She...
Vanessa Hudgens Channels TLC In Dramatic Ruffled Skirt & Platform Boots at Margalicious Margarita Event With Ashley Benson
Vanessa Hudgens arrived in goth glam style for her Margalicious Margarita event in New York City on Sept. 18. The actress hosted the celebration with her close friend and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Hudgens helped create the premium craft cocktail alongside Benson and Rosario Dawson. Hudgens was dressed in all-black attire for the affair. The singer wore a cropped black bralette. She teamed the strapless piece with a low-rise ruffled skirt. To amp up the look, the “High School Musical” alum accessorized with small hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace and carried her essentials in a black shoulder bag....
Young Joni chef Ann Kim featured on Neftlix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"
A Twin Cities chef is getting international accolades for her inspirational story of how she became one of the country's top chefs.Chef Ann Kim shares her journey of growing up in Minnesota as an immigrant from South Korea, pursuing a career in theater, and eventually finding her passion of cooking in Netflix's new season of "Chef's Table: Pizza."In fact, it's the first time a Minnesota chef has been featured on the show, highlighting our city and culinary community. "When I decided to pursue pizza I refused to stay in my lane," Kim said. "My food is bold, and loud, and spicy. I just played by my own game, sharing who I was through food.
