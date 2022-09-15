ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 57

Vickie L
3d ago

what a burger is not the same since it got bought out. poor service, inferior burgers. just not the same at all. they took my favorite burger off the menu too!

Reply
10
moon dogie
3d ago

The service at Whataburger has gone down since they were bought out. Sometimes the hamburgers aren’t up to par either.

Reply(1)
16
Truth Bomb Deal With It
3d ago

Whataburger needs to get back in the game. Last time I was there 5 or 6 people were in line ahead of me…it took 1/2 hour to get my order. In-N-Out is the most over-hyped piece of crap in the industry.

Reply
9
Related
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.

Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New COVID-19 Boosters Available at Pop-Up Events in North Texas

Pop-up events for COVID-19 vaccines are being planned in Dallas and Fort Worth through a fall campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The statewide campaign encourages families to get vaccinated and boosted, according to Texas DSHS. Outdoor pop-up events will be held at Walmart locations across Texas this month, including the Walmart located at 7401 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the Walmart located at 3851 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

3 Texas-founded restaurant chains among America’s favorite eats, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to grabbing a quick bite to eat you and the family more than likely have a go-to chain restaurant for drive-thru and sit-down situations. Whenever a decision is tough to be made, go with the usual spots. Chain restaurants are a staple around America and the world, and the great state of Texas has produced some of the very best chains in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#In N Out Burger#Best Burger#One Of Them#Food Drink#Texans#Top Data#A W Restaurants
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX
FMX 94.5

10 of the Richest People in Texas

When you think of extremely wealthy people in the United States, most of us think of celebrities and movie stars living in Los Angeles. The millionaires with huge mansions and thousands of online followers that everyone recognizes. Well, some of the richest people in the U.S. actually reside in Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”

Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
LOCKHART, TX
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy