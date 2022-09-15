The headline coming into the Aggies week 3 matchup with the Miami Hurricanes was the change at the quarterback position for the Aggies, as veteran Max Johnson replaced the struggling Haynes King in his first career start with the program. In what was a low-scoring affair marred by pre-game suspensions, controversial targeting calls, and attrition near the end of the game, Johnson, along with running back Devon Achane, and wide receiver Ainias Smith led the offense to 3 scoring drives and held on to win 17-9, while an outstanding defensive effort prevented the Hurricanes from scoring a single touchdown. On Monday, Jimbo...

