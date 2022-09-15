Updated | Rampant Ryzen 9 7900X further exposes UserBenchmark bias as AMD's 12-core Zen 4 chip rips up Raptor Lake rivals

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
notebookcheck.net
EVGA leaves the GPU market amid conflict with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 graphics card
After several painful years of inflated desktop GPU prices, gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting the official reveal and subsequent release of Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. While these cards are rumored to offer some noticeable performance gains in some cases, prospective buyers of these next-gen GPUs will unfortunately have one less reputable AIB brand to choose from.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 5G registered with FCC as design changes from Surface Pro X and launch date emerge
More details about the Surface Pro 9 have surfaced online, just a few days after rumours of the 2-in-1 featuring Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors emerged. As the images below show, Microsoft has certified a 'portable computing device' with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, a key step towards a device's release. Predictably, the FCC does not provide too many details about the device, although Daniel Rubino of Windows Central believes that it is the Surface Pro 9 5G, the rumoured ARM-based version of the Surface Pro 9.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards can supposedly boost up to 4.0 GHz
At least one of Nvidia's upcoming Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4000 graphics cards has been shown to breach the coveted 3.0 GHz clock speed barrier during a 3DMark Time Spy Extreme run. AMD's Radeon RX 7000 models, on the other hand, have been shrouded by mystery, although one leak confirmed key specs of the RDNA 3-powered Navi 31, Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs. Twitter leaker @9550Pro now states that AMD has Nvidia beat once again in terms of raw clock speeds.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise
It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Software engineers from big tech firms like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are paying at least $75,000 to get 3 inches taller, a leg-lengthening surgeon says
The surgeon breaks the patients' thigh bones and inserts nails that are extended with a magnetic remote control every day for three months, GQ said.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a snapshot of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
5G Android Foldable Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. Now that the Vivo V229A has hit TENAA, the OEM has decided to go ahead and affirm that the device will launch soon as the X Fold+, the late-2022 update to its original first-gen ultra-premium Android phablet. Now, Vivo reportedly claims...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Compact Google Pixel 7 variant with flagship specs could be in the works
While Google is busy preparing the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for an official unveiling on October 6, the rumor mill keeps on churning new information regarding the company’s plans for its smartphone lineup. The latest report, which comes to us courtesy of the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, reveals that Google might be working on a compact phone.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
notebookcheck.net
GPD Win 4: Company pokes fun at Valve Steam Deck as more display specifications confirmed
GPD has shed more light on the Win 4, its next-generation gaming handheld. As we reported earlier this week, GPD has already confirmed that the Win 4 will utilise the Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD's premier APU for ultra-portable devices. Not only does the Win 4 feature the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 architecture, but it also supports eGPUs for superior graphics performance when connected to an external monitor.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo Y32t debuts as a smartphone with a choice between MediaTek and Qualcomm processors
Android Chinese Tech Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. 2022 seems to be the year of smartphone consumer choice along increasingly unexpected, fine and specific lines, the most notable of which might be battery charging speeds. Now, Vivo has taken this trend 1 step further with the option of either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G70 in the exact same new device.
One of PC gaming's biggest video card makers is reportedly dropping out of the business
EVGA has confirmed it will not manufacture the next generation of graphics cards
notebookcheck.net
VOLTA Anchor is unveiled as a wireless charging station for MagSafe-compatible iPhones and other devices
Accessory Android Apple iPhone Smartphone Smartwatch Wearable. VOLTA has announced its latest product just in time for the release of the iPhone 14 series, which might develop charging needs that sync with those of the user's Apple Watch and AirPods. The Anchor has the same main selling point as many other similar "charging stations" that have emerged for much the same reason as of late.
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
BenQ TH690ST short throw projector has 8 ms response at 120 Hz for gaming
The BenQ TH690ST short throw projector has launched in Europe; the device, aimed at gamers, arrived in North America earlier this year. With a 1080p native resolution and a DLP projection system, the gadget has 84% DCI-P3 and 98% Rec.709 color coverage and a 500,000:1 contrast ratio. The light source is expected to last for 20,000 hours with typical use, with a maximum brightness of 2,300 lumens. The device supports HDR10 and can throw an image 100-in (~254 cm) wide from 4.9 ft (~1.5 m) away, thanks to 1.2X zoom and a throw ratio as short as 0.69.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra may not be radical enough for Samsung fans as informal poll shows Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Dynamic Island are turning heads
It seems that Samsung fans are apprehensive about the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, arguably down to the fact that a lot of recent news headlines about the smartphones and especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra have described minimal changes for the 2023 flagship devices. Leaker Ice universe has constantly offered up tidbits about the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and although the smartphone does sound like it will have an appealing overall look, it also appears that Samsung is slowly reverting back to the classic Galaxy Note design while offering fewer design innovations.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO celebrates its 18th anniversary with the launch of its new Global Community website
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable. OPPO has announced that it is holding its birthday celebration today (September 17, 2022). The company has been around since 2004, and has achieved a lot during the ensuing years - even if a lot of that seems to have been done over the last few.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max charging test reveals no improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro Max
Following its debut a while ago, Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undergone a host of tests. The latest of them puts the range-topping iPhone 14 Pro Max through its charging paces, in an attempt to see if any improvements exist in that department. None do. As tested by Charging...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gains usability improvements with One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L
Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold2, the latest Galaxy Fold to receive the interim update before One UI 5 arrives. Seemingly, Samsung is gradually bringing One UI 4.1.1 to all Galaxy Fold models, with the original Galaxy Fold the last in line to receive the update. As always, it could take Samsung a few days to release the update to all eligible smartphones; currently, the update has reached some European countries, including Germany.
