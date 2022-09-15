ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Boulevard, CA
hoodline.com

Huge transit-focused development near San Bruno BART gets the green light

A large transit-centered development has just gotten the green light to move ahead near the San Bruno BART Station. The development is called Southline and will be built on a 28-acre site at 30 Tanforan Avenue, which straddles South San Francisco and San Bruno. The project needed approval from both cities, which it recently received. Bay Area development giant Lane Partners is working with banking behemoth Goldman Sachs to build 2.8 million square feet of office space, which will be filled with tech and life sciences companies.
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million

The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
potreroview.net

Kash is King

During the height of the pandemic, just when his restaurant business was reaching its peak, Kash Feng slashed his staff from 500 to five. Feng operates The Omakase restaurant group, with seven Bay Area restaurants, including Live Sushi and Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Potrero Hill. In 1999, at 18,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dinh Lee

Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse

CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
SAN JOSE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
MILL VALLEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe

The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Rainy Day Guide: What to Do When The Storm Hits This Weekend

Brace yourselves. San Francisco is set to be soaked on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms from late Saturday night. The first downpour of storm season will likely ruin any picnic plans with between a quarter and half of an inch possible for Sunday morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand

If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crowds defy rain Sunday at the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The return of the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival over the weekend came after a pandemic delay and rain on Sunday kept some activities from taking place as planned.  "People want to get out, they want to enjoy the outdoors," said Jay Lifson, the Layafette Chamber of Commerce executive director. "Absolutely there's concerns. Whenever safety is involved there's concerns so we have been monitoring it all week long."The event which features live music, arts and crafts as well as beer and wine tasting has drawn as many as 65,000 people in one weekend. Some vendors did not...
LAFAYETTE, CA

