MADISON — Protip for Jesse Mandela Barnes: If you’re going to boast about a long list of endorsements, make sure you have a long list of endorsements. Last week, Wisconsin’s part-time lieutenant governor and full-time candidate for U.S. Senate bragged about a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers from across the state that have endorsed the Democrat. The “coalition” numbers nine officers — seven of them retired.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO