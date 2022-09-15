Read full article on original website
Related
Tool of the Week: Mandela Barnes, ‘coalition’ builder
MADISON — Protip for Jesse Mandela Barnes: If you’re going to boast about a long list of endorsements, make sure you have a long list of endorsements. Last week, Wisconsin’s part-time lieutenant governor and full-time candidate for U.S. Senate bragged about a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers from across the state that have endorsed the Democrat. The “coalition” numbers nine officers — seven of them retired.
Martha’s Vineyard meltdown
So much for tolerance, inclusion and sanctuary. The left is going crazy over Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona sending illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary” states. Liberals are all for open borders until a busload of migrants shows up at their front door. Fox News’ Big Sunday...
Hamilton: Running for Sheriff in Banana Republic of Dane County
MADISON — It’s what you would expect from the cancel culture. If you run against dirty cops, political favoritism, and selective “Woke” policing, you will pay the price. I knew when I decided to run for office against a very liberal sheriff appointed by Gov. Tony...
Why, Gov. Evers? Parole Board has freed 270 killers
Following reports that the Evers administration’s Parole Board has released hundreds of violent criminals since 2019, Racine County Board Supervisor Taylor Wishau has sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking a simple question: Why?. Here is that letter:. Governor Evers,. My name is Taylor Wishau, and I am...
