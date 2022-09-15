Read full article on original website
helpmechas.com
‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
miamihurricanes.com
Record Breaking Performance for Lavassas at Virginia Invitational
EARLYSVILLE, Va. — Sophomore Daphnee Lavassas broke the University of Miami school record in the 5K, leading the Miami women to a third-place finish at the Virginia Invitational on Friday. “This was a great first race back for Daphnee,” coach Cody Halsey said. “Melanie Schultz was a tough athlete,...
What Went Right and What Went Wrong, UCF’s Victory Over FAU
Against Florida Atlantic, UCF improved on offense and defense.
BROOKLYN WATER BAGEL BOCA RATON CLOSED OVER INSECTS
State Inspector Orders Closure… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The popular Brooklyn Water Bagel location at 2250 North Federal Highway was ordered closed by an inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation when several flying insects were found in the restaurant during […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
'Shock the world': Pahokee becomes big dog with game of the year victory at Palm Beach Central
WELLINGTON — When the Blue Devils loaded the bus to make the trek from the Muck to Palm Beach Central on Friday, Palm Beach County knew the teams' first meeting in history would be a dogfight. Little did the Broncos know, hours later, Pahokee would take them to the...
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
helpmechas.com
Lauderhill Celebrates Beer BQ
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The City of Lauderhill and the Lauderhill Community Redevelopment Agency will host the 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q on Saturday, September 17, from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Food trucks, raffle prizes, craft breweries, full bars, art vendors, lawn games, live music, and other activities will be available for free at the festival. To reserve your free ticket, please RSVP online. This weekend’s event will include musical performances by legendary R&B group Dru Hill ft. Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, Scola, Tao, Smoke, and Black. JT Money of Poison Clan, a Miami rap luminary, will also perform, as will Mike Smiff of Slip-N-Slide Records, Blade Martin accompanied by Sons of David Band, Gabbie Graham, and Ronnie V.O.P.
knightnews.com
Twitter’s @UCF_Problems kicked out of game for refusing to sit
UCF alum Sean Barakett, A.K.A “UCF problems” on Twitter, was kicked out of this past Friday’s home football game by Kissimmee Police working the stands — and was threatened to be charged with trespassing if he returned — after refusing to sit during the game.
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
getnews.info
More Than A Cruise: Why Margaritaville At Sea is a Can’t-Miss Immersive Experience
When done right, cruises can be incredible, immersive experiences that let passengers forget about their worries on land. Margaritaville at Sea is one of those experiences, with everything from the music, to the food and beverage options, to the opportunities for fun and relaxation all geared towards putting guests in that Margaritaville state of mind.
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
WSVN-TV
The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
Week 4 football: Atlantic turns up the defensive heat at Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — Atlantic High football coach Jamael Stewart has spent the early part of the season waiting for his defense to catch up to his offense. If Friday night was any indication, his wait may be over. ...
Texas A&M vs. Miami: What Jimbo Fisher said after 17-9 win
Texas A&M's effort pleased Jimbo Fisher during Saturday night's 17-9 win over nationally-ranked Miami. It was a must-win the Aggies' coach said following last week's shocking loss to Appalachian State. Texas A&M did enough defensively to thwart the Hurricanes, sending Mario Cristobal's team to their first loss of the season.
