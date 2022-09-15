ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Mason County, MI
Government
The Flint Journal

Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why

Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
MUSKEGON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Camping#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Camping Sites#Bogo#Disc Golf#Campground#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Consumers Energy#Pumped Storage Pond
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges

Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
MARION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
9&10 News

Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Newaygo woman dies following crash

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Newaygo has died following a crash in Mecosta County. The sheriff's office says the victim is 71-year-old Sherry Middleton. The crash happened Monday along US-131 near Morley. Deputies say the woman was rear-ended by another driver. That driver was not hurt. An...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Jury delivers guilty verdict in CSC case.

HART — A jury found a 31-year-old Ludington man guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct during a trial in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 15. Christian Lee Mitchell faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction. The victim in the case — a 38-year-old...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy