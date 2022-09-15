Read full article on original website
Related
YouTube Launches Revenue Sharing Programs for Shorts, Music Licensing
YouTube Shorts, the video platform’s short-form competitor to TikTok, is launching an ad revenue sharing program that will give creators a 45 percent cut, which will be determined based on their share of total Shorts views. Unlike advertising on traditional YouTube videos, Shorts ads are displayed in between videos and are not necessarily tied to a specific creator’s content. For the Shorts revenue sharing program, YouTube will pool together the total revenue from all Shorts ads, and the payout will go toward creators and paying for music licensing costs.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Says It Has Made $6B in Payments to...
My overrun email inbox is basically a second Gmail spam folder at this point
If, like me, you spend as much time these days deleting unwanted crap from your Gmail inbox as you do actually using it for its intended communicative purpose, get ready for — surprise! — more of the same from the Search giant. This week, Google is reportedly set...
Job applicant sends a hilarious sketch after employer demands video resume for minimum wage job
She listed many skills that make her the perfect person for the job of a salesperson, including an impeccable sense of style and owning five hangers.
Comments / 0