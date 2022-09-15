YouTube Shorts, the video platform’s short-form competitor to TikTok, is launching an ad revenue sharing program that will give creators a 45 percent cut, which will be determined based on their share of total Shorts views. Unlike advertising on traditional YouTube videos, Shorts ads are displayed in between videos and are not necessarily tied to a specific creator’s content. For the Shorts revenue sharing program, YouTube will pool together the total revenue from all Shorts ads, and the payout will go toward creators and paying for music licensing costs.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Says It Has Made $6B in Payments to...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO