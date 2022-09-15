SALT LAKE CITY — After they were relocated and lived in temporary housing for a few days, a family of beavers is now in their new home in Carter Creek. The Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center (the Center) in Logan moved the family after UDOT called and asked for help. The beavers had built a dam in a covert under the road in Logan Canyon that was threatening the integrity of the road.

LOGAN, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO