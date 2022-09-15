ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

kjzz.com

Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
PROVO, UT
#Great Salt Lake#Pollution#Farm Bureau Day#Bountiful Scrap#The Bountiful Lions Club#The Lions Club
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
ROY, UT
KSLTV

SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Officials warn of dangerous driving trends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety.  Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
ksl.com

Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days

BRIGHAM CITY, UT
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Beavers rescued and released in Uintas to rebuild Carter Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — After they were relocated and lived in temporary housing for a few days, a family of beavers is now in their new home in Carter Creek. The Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center (the Center) in Logan moved the family after UDOT called and asked for help. The beavers had built a dam in a covert under the road in Logan Canyon that was threatening the integrity of the road.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
OREM, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT

