kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
UFI: South Fork Fire sparks in Provo Canyon
PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon. Utah Fire Info (UFI) reports that the South Fork Fire is located south of Vivian Park. The agency says that the blaze is currently estimated at 23 acres and is affecting U.S. Forest Service land. There are reportedly no current threats. […]
Intruder enters elementary school, wanders into classroom, takes backpack
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sept. 7, a man entered E. G. King Elementary School, wandered into a classroom, stole a backpack and left the school. Police later found the man. The school maintenance team checked to make sure all doors were in working order, and the school district is positive this type of […]
kjzz.com
Utah veterans win $20k after solving treasure hunt in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A hiking duo has won $20k after solving a Utah treasure hunt. The hunt, organized by John Maxim and David Cline, lasted 39 days and included over 25,000 participants. According to a press release, Korri and Sashley Wolfe — a single mom and her...
ksl.com
Salt Lake views Tooele airport as 'diamond in the rough'; new utilities may help it shine
GRANTSVILLE — The Tooele Valley Airport currently serves as an important facility in expanding the types of aviation services available in the Wasatch Front region and in Utah's wildland firefighting efforts; however, the small facility itself doesn't have water or sewage connections. This is largely because it was essentially...
Family of injured Utah boy sues Little League, bunk bed maker
The family of Easton Oliverson, who fractured his skull when he fell off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series last month, is reportedly suing the league and the company that made the beds.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash
ROY — A motorcyclist died Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Roy, police said. About 7:09 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling south in the outside lane when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn at 4800 South and 1900 West, Roy police officer Stuart Hackworth said.
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall. The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.
ksl.com
Utah's own wooden car toymaker tackles new project while planning retirement
WEST JORDAN — A Utah toy maker is hanging up his cap, making way for a new generation to take up the job. "If you want to be happy, you do something for somebody else," the toymaker says. Those are the words often repeated by Alton Thacker, a man...
KSLTV
SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
Suspect at large after aggravated kidnapping in Midvale area
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) reports that a suspect is at large after an alleged aggravated kidnapping in the Midvale area. Lt. Lord, UPD, says that detectives were able to identify the man, who is known by police due to his extensive criminal record. The suspect is currently wanted for aggravated […]
Gephardt Daily
Treasure Hunt bounty found in Utah County, single mom and sister win $20,000 prize
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The latest winners of the Utah Treasure Hunt have recovered the treasure box near Pleasant Grove. In an Instagram post shared Sunday afternoon, hunt organizers John Maxim and David Cline revealed the latest winners of the game are Korri and Sashley Wolfe, a single mother and her sister. They are Utah residents and veterans who served in Afghanistan.
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
ksl.com
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
kslnewsradio.com
Beavers rescued and released in Uintas to rebuild Carter Creek
SALT LAKE CITY — After they were relocated and lived in temporary housing for a few days, a family of beavers is now in their new home in Carter Creek. The Beaver Ecology and Relocation Center (the Center) in Logan moved the family after UDOT called and asked for help. The beavers had built a dam in a covert under the road in Logan Canyon that was threatening the integrity of the road.
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
